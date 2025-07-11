The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has attributed the prolonged suspension of train services on narrow-gauge lines in parts of Kaduna and Niger States to persistent insecurity, vandalism, and banditry.

District Rail Superintendent, NRC Minna, Mrs. Blessing Okanezi, disclosed this through her representative, Mr. John Otivere, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She explained that while narrow gauge operations still run between Lagos and Kano, certain sections of the corridor—particularly those passing through Kaduna and Niger—remain inaccessible due to safety concerns.

Affected stations include Gwada, Sarkin-Pawa, Kuchi, and Gaddani, which have been shut down indefinitely. Additionally, there have been no train operations in communities such as Wushishi, Pakara, and Akere since December 2022.

District Internal Auditor Mr. Femi Adewakun, who represented the Railway District Manager, Alhaji Suleiman Obafun, said the corporation continues to maintain its narrow gauge infrastructure despite the suspension of operations in some areas.

He explained that regular inspections and maintenance of locomotive engines and tracks are ongoing, but services cannot resume where safety is not guaranteed.

More insights

District Civil Engineer Mr. Akin Atanda noted that widespread vandalism and environmental degradation have further worsened the situation.

He cited the Beji axis, where track fastenings were stolen, and Mokwa, where erosion completely washed away sections of the rail line.

Atanda added that some vandals have been arrested and prosecuted, with others currently serving jail terms. However, he said bandit occupation in certain locations has made access and maintenance of key infrastructure impossible.

The NRC stressed the need for urgent government intervention to restore security and protect railway assets, maintaining that resuming services depends entirely on ensuring safe access across the affected routes.