Lagos State Government has announced a six-week shutdown and traffic diversion on the Apongbon Bridge to enable repair works on critical sections of the bridge.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

The repairs, to be carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works, will focus on failed asphalt sections along the ramp and service lane linking Inner Marina to Apongbon Bridge, as well as portions of the bridge on both inbound and outbound lanes.

The temporary closure will take effect from Thursday, February 5, and is expected to last until Thursday, March 19, 2026, with phased construction and traffic diversions introduced to manage vehicular movement around the busy axis.

What they are saying

Osiyemi said the repair works will begin with the Apongbon service lane before extending to the main carriageway.

He explained that the phased approach is aimed at ensuring road safety while allowing the works to progress efficiently.

“To ensure the safety of road users and facilitate the smooth execution of the works, sections of the affected roads will be temporarily closed to traffic.”

“Consequently, motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes.”

“Inbound Apongbon traffic… motorists from Inner Marina should proceed to the Apongbon under bridge roundabout, connect to Adeniji Adele Road, continue through Ebute Ero, and use the ramp to Apongbon/Eko Bridge to continue their journeys.”

“Traffic from TBS, Third Mainland Bridge, and Victoria Island will connect their journeys through Apongbon Bridge to Eko Bridge.”

He added that once repairs on the inbound section are completed, construction activities will shift to the outbound side of the bridge, with additional diversions introduced accordingly.

Backstory

Apongbon Bridge is one of the key transport links connecting Lagos Island to other parts of the metropolis, including Victoria Island, Third Mainland Bridge, and Inner Marina.

Over the years, the bridge has experienced heavy traffic volumes, environmental exposure, and wear that have contributed to the deterioration of its asphalt and structural components.

Lagos has several aging bridges constructed decades ago to serve a much smaller population and traffic demand.

Increased vehicular load and limited maintenance have accelerated the degradation of key road infrastructure across the state.

Authorities have repeatedly raised concerns about the long-term safety of some bridges if timely rehabilitation is not undertaken.

The current repair works form part of ongoing efforts to prevent sudden failures and extend the lifespan of critical transport infrastructure within the state.

More insights

According to the traffic diversion plan, different routes have been mapped out depending on the phase of construction and direction of travel.

During the rehabilitation of the main carriageway, motorists coming from TBS, Third Mainland Bridge, and Victoria Island will ramp down at the Apongbon underbridge roundabout near UBA.

Vehicles will proceed via Inner Marina and connect to the Apongbon Bridge service lane before continuing onto Eko Bridge.

For outbound traffic, motorists from Eko Bridge heading to Inner Marina will be diverted through Ebute Ero Ramp, Adeniji Adele Road, and the Apongbon under bridge roundabout.

Traffic heading to Outer Marina, CMS, Victoria Island, and Third Mainland Bridge will be diverted through Ebute Ero Ramp, Leventis, and Outer Marina or CMS.

Traffic management personnel will be deployed throughout the construction period to guide motorists and minimize disruptions.

Why this matters

The shutdown of Apongbon Bridge for rehabilitation is aimed at addressing severe structural damage and asphalt failure that could compromise the safety of commuters.

Without timely intervention, continued degradation could threaten key components of the bridge and increase the risk of accidents or sudden closures.

The repairs are designed to prevent further deterioration of the bridge structure.

Short-term traffic congestion is expected, especially during peak hours on Lagos Island.

In the long term, the project is expected to improve safety, reliability, and traffic flow along one of Lagos’ busiest corridors.

The rehabilitation also aligns with broader efforts by the government to restore and preserve essential but aging infrastructure across the state.

What you should know

The Apongbon axis has previously been a source of concern for authorities due to safety incidents and infrastructure stress.

In May 2022, the Lagos State Government announced the closure of Eko Bridge and diverted traffic following an inferno that engulfed parts of the Apongbon area.

The fire destroyed several shops and vehicles beneath the bridge.

Authorities ordered an integrity assessment to determine the extent of damage caused by the incident.

The assessment was aimed at guiding adequate rehabilitation and ensuring the safety of motorists.

The current shutdown and repair works reflect continued efforts to address longstanding vulnerabilities in the Apongbon corridor and safeguard one of Lagos Island’s most vital transport routes.