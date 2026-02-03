CEO of Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, Matthew Tonlagha, has entered into a lobbying and strategic communications contract in the United States for $720,000.

Tonlagha entered this under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), according to filings submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The registration, filed on January 9, 2026, shows that Washington-based consulting firm Valcour, LLC has been engaged to provide government affairs and strategic communications services on behalf of Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited.

What the deal is saying

The contract is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United States, particularly through engagements with U.S. media, Congress, and the Executive Branch.

FARA disclosures indicate that the agreement between both parties was executed on December 3, 2025, and became effective following receipt of the first payment on December 30, 2025.

The contract runs from December 15, 2025, through June 14, 2026, with provisions for termination after the first 90 days upon 30 days’ written notice.

Under the agreement, Maton Engineering is to pay Valcour a monthly consulting fee of $120,000, billed quarterly in advance.

This translates to a total contract value of up to $720,000 over the six-month period, excluding reimbursable expenses such as travel and related costs. FARA filings confirm that at least $360,000 had already been received from the Nigerian firm as of December 30, 2025.

The disclosures further reveal that Valcour subcontracted part of the engagement to Bridgeway Advocacy, with payments totaling $165,000 made between late December 2025 and early January 2026. These payments were described as monthly retainers for subcontractor services related to the engagement.

Flashback

Nairametrics had earlier reported Nigeria’s Federal Government spending $750,000 monthly on a Republican-linked U.S. lobby firm to counter “Christian genocide” claims and curb separatist narratives among conservative and evangelical circles near President Donald Trump.

The lobbying followed Trump’s November 2025 warning that the U.S. could intervene in Nigeria “guns ablazing” over alleged mass killings of Christians.

The development sparked a high-stakes lobbying battle in Washington, with Nigeria’s government clashing with pro-Biafra groups over U.S. military cooperation, sanctions, and arms sales to Africa’s most populous nation.

At the time, ex Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi had criticised the government’s position, describing it as a symbol of Nigeria’s misplaced priorities amid worsening development outcomes.

What you should know

Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited is described in the filings as a privately owned limited liability company, chaired and managed by its founder and CEO, Matthew Tonlagha. The company operates in the oil and gas sector, providing electrical, civil, mechanical, dredging, and horizontal directional drilling (HDD) services for complex energy projects.

Importantly, the filings clarify that Maton Engineering is not owned, directed, controlled, or subsidized by the Nigerian government or any political party. Instead, the registration falls under the category of a foreign private corporation engaging U.S.-based consultants for advocacy and communications work.

While the contract involves interactions with U.S. government officials, the registrant disclosed that the activities do not include direct political activities as defined under Section 1(o) of FARA. Rather, the scope centers on perception management, public relations, strategic communications, and government affairs related to Nigeria–U.S. bilateral engagement.

Under U.S. law, FARA requires agents representing foreign principals to publicly disclose their activities, agreements, and financial transactions. All filings are made available for public inspection and shared with U.S. Congress and other federal agencies.