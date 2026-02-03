The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, said that as an emerging global energy powerhouse, Nigeria has the responsibility to utilise its abundant gas resources to power Africa’s rise and contribute meaningfully to global stability.

According to a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC, Andy Odeh, this was disclosed by Ojulari during an address at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2026 held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ojulari said Nigeria’s abundant gas resources is one of the country’s major pathways to a prosperous future.

What the NNPC GCEO is saying

The NNPC boss noted that Africa should focus on providing equitable, people-centred energy additions for its over 600 million population, still without access to electricity.

Ojulari said, “Nigeria’s pathway to a prosperous future lies in our collective ability to leverage our resource abundance, especially as gas sits at the heart of our strategy. It is our bridge to a cleaner future, our engine for industrialization, and our foundation for export-led growth.’’

Describing what he termed Africa’s energy trilemma, Ojulari said that though the African continent is endowed with vast energy resources, it still grapples with issues of accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, with over 600 million Africans living without access to electricity.

He said that with 37 billion barrels crude oil and 209 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, Nigeria and the NNPC Ltd are ready to lead the charge in changing the narrative.

“With over 600 million Africans still lacking electricity, the continent’s priority cannot be a copy and paste. Ours must be a just, equitable, people-centred energy additions, one that lifts our people out of poverty, powers industries, supports agriculture, transforms transportation, and unleashes the creativity of Africa’s youth”, he stated.

He said NNPC Ltd was not just a commercial entity but also a peace and prosperity enabler.

Ojulari listed aggressive progress of strategic gas projects as the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3), Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipelines, and the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) expansion, as part of steps taken to enhance access to gas as the primary fuel for driving industrialization and economic growth.

What you should know

In a related development, the Dangote Group on February 1, 2025, stated that three subsidiaries of the conglomerate have strengthened gas supply contracts with units of the NNPC Ltd to support their expansion plans, aligning with Nigeria’s push toward cleaner energy and industrial growth.

The contracts involve Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser Plant, and Dangote Cement Plc with Nigerian Gas Marketing Limited and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company, although the contracted volumes were not revealed.

The deals come as Nigeria seeks to boost gas production and usage across its economy, leveraging the sector to drive industrialization, attract investment, and improve infrastructure.