Three Dangote Group subsidiaries have strengthened gas supply contracts with units of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd) to support their expansion plans, aligning with Nigeria’s push toward cleaner energy and industrial growth.

This was disclosed at the Nigeria Gas Master Plan 2026 launch in Abuja on Friday.

The contracts involve Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser Plant, and Dangote Cement Plc with Nigerian Gas Marketing Limited and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company, although the contracted volumes were not revealed.

The deals come as Nigeria seeks to boost gas production and usage across its economy, leveraging the sector to drive industrialization, attract investment, and improve infrastructure.

What they are saying

The Dangote–NNPC agreements were highlighted during the launch of the Nigeria Gas Master Plan 2026, which officials say marks a shift from policy drafting to execution.

“Today’s launch is not merely the unveiling of a document; it represents a deliberate shift towards a more integrated, commercially driven and execution-focused gas sector aligned with Nigeria’s development aspirations,” said the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo.

“Nigeria is fundamentally a gas nation. With one of the largest proven gas reserves in Africa, our challenge has never been potential, but translation,” Ekpo added.

NNPC Ltd Group CEO Bashir Bayo Ojulari said, “The Plan is structured not just to deliver – but to exceed – the Presidential mandate of increasing national gas production to 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, while catalysing over 60 billion dollars in new investments across the oil and gas value chain by 2030.”

Backstory

Last week, NNPC unveiled its Gas Master Plan 2026, targeting 10 billion cubic feet of daily gas production to drive industrialisation and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

The Nigeria Gas Master Plan was first introduced in 2008 to stimulate domestic gas utilisation and create economic value. Over the years, shifts in market conditions, infrastructure gaps, and regulatory reforms made an updated framework necessary.

The passage of the Petroleum Industry Act and the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas Initiative reshaped the sector’s operating environment.

The new Master Plan sets ambitious targets to raise national gas output from about 8 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) currently to 10 bcf/d by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030.

It also aims to attract more than $60 billion in investment across the gas value chain.

Officials say the updated plan focuses on expanding infrastructure, improving supply, and making gas a key driver of industrialisation and cleaner energy adoption.

What you should know

The Federal Government has also introduced initiatives to enhance transparency and efficiency in the gas market.

These developments aim to ensure that agreements such as Dangote’s gas contracts contribute meaningfully to national gas supply growth and industrial expansion.