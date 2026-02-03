Austin Laz & Company Plc has announced that it is in advanced discussions with Building Materials Technology Industries (BMT Industries) over a major investment that could see BMT emerge as a core investor in the company.

The disclosure was made by the company in a notice to the investing public filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, detailing the structure and expected impact of the proposed transaction.

If concluded, the deal is expected to significantly broaden Austin Laz’s product portfolio and strengthen its competitive positioning in Nigeria’s construction and building materials market.

What the company is saying

The proposed investment has already attracted attention from market watchers, with analysts pointing to its potential impact on earnings and valuation.

The announcement also triggered a strong reaction on the NGX, reflecting renewed investor optimism around the penny stock.

“The development is quite a good one for the company. This is what the market rewards, positive information,” said David Adonri, Vice Chairman of HighCap Securities Limited.

“The stock gained a maximum 10% for a trading session in response to the development. Investors are looking out for opportunities to grow their funds,” he added.

“If the capital injection turns true to expectation by lifting the earnings of the company, the result will see the stock price hit a new horizon,” Adonri noted.

Overall, market sentiment suggests that investors are now focusing on execution and the eventual financial impact of the proposed transaction.

Backstory

Austin Laz & Company Plc has built a long-standing presence in Nigeria’s manufacturing space, with operations spanning refrigeration, thermoplastics, and aluminium products.

Over the years, the company has sought to deepen its market relevance by expanding its offerings and tapping into adjacent industrial segments.

BMT Industries was incorporated in 2022 and has since established itself as a growing local manufacturer of building materials.

Its product range includes glazed roofing sheets, PVC windows, and suspended ceilings, all produced locally.

The company currently has a strong footprint in Nigeria’s South-South region and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

BMT has outlined plans to expand operations into Lagos and Ogun States by the second quarter of 2026.

This background sets the stage for a strategic combination that aligns Austin Laz’s manufacturing heritage with BMT’s fast-growing building materials business.

More insights

Under the proposed arrangement, BMT Industries will transfer its production lines, infrastructure, brand, market access, and goodwill to Austin Laz & Company PLC.

In exchange, shareholders of BMT Industries will receive shares in Austin Laz, effectively making BMT a significant stakeholder in the enlarged entity.

BMT Industries has an asset base valued at N3 billion.

The company recorded a turnover of over N1.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The integration is expected to unlock new income streams from products such as glazed roofing sheets and suspended ceilings.

The board of Austin Laz expects the investment process and share issue to be completed by March 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Once concluded, the transaction is expected to materially enhance revenue generation and operational scale for Austin Laz.

Why this matters

The proposed deal represents a strategic diversification move for Austin Laz, allowing it to enter the building materials segment at a time of sustained construction activity in Nigeria.

By absorbing BMT’s operations and market access, the company could strengthen its presence in high-growth regions such as Lagos and Ogun States.

The expanded product portfolio reduces reliance on existing business lines.

BMT’s established distribution channels could accelerate market penetration.

The deal positions Austin Laz to compete more effectively with larger building materials players.

For investors, the key focus will be whether the integration translates into improved earnings and long-term shareholder value.

What you should know

Austin Laz’s stock has shown heightened volatility in recent sessions, reflecting both investor caution and renewed optimism.

On Tuesday, the stock recorded the maximum ten per cent allowable daily gain, closing at N4.07 per share, up from N3.70 the previous day, on a turnover of 7.368 million shares valued at N29.986 million.

As of Monday, February 2, 2026, AUSTINLAZ closed at N3.70 per share, down 5.1% from its previous close of N3.90.

The stock began 2026 at N4.25 but has since declined by 12.9 per cent year to date.

Austin Laz has lost about 28% of its value since January 5, 2026.

Over the past three months, the stock traded 175 million shares in 5,592 deals valued at N720 million.

With 1.08 billion shares outstanding and a market capitalisation of about N4 billion, Austin Laz is currently ranked as the 129th most valuable stock on the NGX, making the outcome of the proposed BMT investment a critical catalyst to watch.