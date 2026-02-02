The National Pension Commission has rolled out a new self-service online platform that allows pension contributors to complete the mandatory data recapture process remotely.

This is according to a statement published on PenCom’s official website announcing the launch of the Data Recapture Self-Service Platform for Retirement Savings Account holders.

The upgrade is aimed at resolving long-standing challenges around incomplete pension records, delays in benefit access, and congestion at PFA offices across the country.

What PenCom said

The platform, known as the Data Recapture Self-Service Platform (PENCAP), enables RSA holders to update their personal details, including biodata and biometric information, through a secure online portal.

PenCom said the initiative was developed in collaboration with the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOP) and licensed PFAs to improve the accuracy of pension records, enhance service delivery, and modernise pension administration through digital channels.

“The introduction of the Data Recapture Self-Service Platform is part of our ongoing efforts to modernise pension administration, enhance service delivery, and ensure accurate and up-to-date records for all RSA holders,” the Commission said in the statement.

The platform is targeted mainly at contributors who joined the Contributory Pension Scheme on or before July 1, 2019, and have not completed the data recapture exercise.

Access begins from February 1, 2026, via PenCom’s dedicated portal.

Background

The Data Recapture Exercise was first launched in August 2019 to address long-standing gaps in the pension database and ensure accurate and up-to-date records for all Retirement Savings Account holders.

At the time, PenCom introduced an Enhanced Contributor Registration System integrated with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to verify identities and harmonise RSA records with national identity data.

Last year, they mandated all Retirement Savings Account holders to undergo a data recapture exercise to update their biodata and biometric information, mandating the use of Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) for Retirement Savings Account registration and data recapture.

By mandating the inclusion of BVNs, the Commission aims to reduce the risks associated with identity fraud, streamline RSA management, and ensure better alignment with Nigeria’s financial system regulations.

The data recapture exercise is compulsory and directly affects access to retirement benefits, retiree verification, and the resolution of multiple RSA issues.

More insights

Eligible RSA holders can access the platform via the PenCom data recapture portal.

Users will need an internet-enabled smartphone, laptop, or computer with a working camera

A valid personal email address, and

Relevant identification documents for upload.

The process also requires live facial capture for biometric verification and a digital signature to complete the exercise.

What you should know

According to Nairametrics report, Nigeria’s total Retirement Savings Account (RSA) registrations reached 10.19 million by the end of 2023, up from 9.86 million in 2022, while total pension assets grew by a remarkable N3.36 trillion to N18.36 trillion, marking the fastest year-on-year growth on record at 22.43%.