The Personal Pension Plan (PPP), formerly known as the Micro Pension Plan (MPP), has emerged as one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing segments of Nigeria’s pension industry, according to the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp).

The scheme has recorded a remarkable ninefold increase in contributions over the past four years, emphasizing its growing relevance in the country’s financial inclusion strategy.

Speaking on Tuesday in Lagos, PenOp’s Chief Executive Officer, Oguche Agudah, highlighted the impressive trajectory of the PPP, which has grown from N168.63 million in June 2021 to N1.46 billion by June 2025.

“The scheme, which was rebranded to improve its appeal to younger Nigerians and informal sector workers, has grown nearly ninefold in four years,” Agudah stated. “In June 2021, N168.63 million was realised, growing to N285.31 million in June 2022, and then N500.63 million by June 2023, moving to N867.72 million in June 2024 and then N1.46 billion in June 2025.”

The PPP was restructured and renamed to better reflect its mission and broaden its appeal. According to Agudah, the rebranding was a strategic move aimed at aligning the scheme with evolving market dynamics and the diverse needs of Nigeria’s workforce.

“The new identity communicates flexibility, ownership, and inclusivity,” he explained, “in line with the plan’s objective of enabling every Nigerian, regardless of employment type, to build sustainable retirement savings.”

Agudah emphasized that the PPP is poised to become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s financial inclusion efforts.

Targets Nigerians Excluded From Formal Pension Systems

With simplified branding, technology-driven contributions, and expanding public awareness, the scheme is expected to reach millions of Nigerians who were previously excluded from formal pension systems, particularly those in the informal sector and gig economy.

“The Personal Pension Plan is set to remain a cornerstone of Nigeria’s financial inclusion strategy,” Agudah affirmed. “Stakeholder collaboration and targeted support will be critical to sustain this momentum and ensure long-term impact.”

What You Should Know

The Micro Pension Plan (MPP) is voluntary and solely funded by the contributor, who must be at least 18 years of age with a legitimate source of income.

The creation of the Micro Pension Plan means that informal workers, who make up the bulk of Nigeria’s working population, will finally have a chance to access a regular income upon retirement.