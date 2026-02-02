The Federal Government has announced the completion and commissioning of critical failed sections of the Gwada–Shiroro Road in Niger State.

The disclosure was contained in a statement published on the official website of the Federal Ministry of Works on Monday.

The intervention covered emergency repairs to washed-out embankments and the replacement of a collapsed culvert that had previously cut off movement into and out of Gwada town.

What the FG is saying

According to the Ministry, the completed works formed part of the 260 emergency and special intervention road projects being executed nationwide to address critical failures across Nigeria’s road network.

The Gwada–Shiroro Road intervention involved rehabilitating severely damaged sections and constructing a two-cell box culvert to replace a failed one-cell pipe culvert that had collapsed due to design flaws and excessive load.

The Ministry disclosed that the projects were awarded to Messrs Wise Spin Limited and Messrs High Dee Construction Limited, adding that the works have been substantially completed and put to use.

“The Federal Ministry of Works has officially commissioned the completed critically failed sections of the Gwada–Shiroro Road Section 1 in Niger State, alongside Emergency Repairs of Embankment Washouts and the Construction of a 2-Cell Box Culvert on the same alignment,” the statement read in part.

The Ministry highlighted the strategic importance of the Gwada–Shiroro Road, noting that it serves as a key access route to the Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Station and surrounding communities.

Details of the culvert replacement and road rehabilitation

The Federal Controller of Works in Niger State, Engineer Eyitayo Aluko, who represented the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, described the project as effectively “two projects in one,” combining culvert reconstruction with comprehensive road rehabilitation.

He noted that the collapsed culvert had severely hindered movement through Gwada, disrupting the transportation of people, goods, and services.

The Ministry stated that the newly constructed two-cell box culvert, measuring 2.0m by 2.0m, was designed to enhance water flow, improve structural stability, and ensure long-term durability.

Beyond the culvert replacement, several failed sections of the road were rehabilitated through embankment washout remediation, laying of stone base and granular course, and asphalt surfacing, allowing traffic to fully resume along the route.

The statement further noted that similar interventions were ongoing across Niger State, including major projects such as the Bida–Lemu–Wushishi–Zungeru Road, the Jebba–Mokwa–Bokani Junction Road, and the Minna–Zungeru–Tegina Road.

Why it matters

Road transport remains the most widely used mode of travel in Nigeria, and the completion of the Gwada–Shiroro Road rehabilitation is a critical milestone.

The project restores safe and reliable movement for residents and commuters while facilitating the efficient transport of goods, including agricultural and industrial products.

By addressing previously hazardous sections and collapsed culverts, the works reduce accidents and travel delays.

The road also improves access to key infrastructure, such as the Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Station, and supports economic activity in Gwada and neighbouring communities.

What you should know

Road projects are a major focus of the Federal Government in 2026, with the Appropriation Bill allocating significant funds to highway construction, dualisation, and rehabilitation.

The Federal Ministry of Works received roughly N3.49 trillion for road interventions, including both ongoing and newly planned projects.

Among the largest allocations are:

Lafia Road & 9th Mile–Otukpo–Makurdi Dualisation (Keffi Phase II) – N367.9 billion

Makurdi–9th Mile Road – N157.0 billion

Dualisation of Kano–Katsina Road, Phase II – N52.5 billion

Dualisation of Kano–Katsina Road, Phase I – N23.8 billion

Lafia Bypass & 9th Mile–Otukpo–Makurdi Road – N23.8 billion

Maiduguri Bypass Road – N17.5 billion

Enugu–Abakaliki Road – N14.7 billion

Kano Northern Bypass Road – N14.0 billion

Wusasa–Jos Federal Road (Turunku–Mararaban Jos) – N14.0 billion

Dualisation of Kano–Maiduguri Road, Section I – N13.3 billion

These projects are aimed at enhancing connectivity, reducing travel time, improving road safety, and facilitating the movement of goods and people across key national and regional corridors.