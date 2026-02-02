Employers in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, are opening their doors to skilled foreign workers through a series of virtual immigration and recruitment events.

The scheduled virtual immigration event is open to all audiences and will take place on Wednesday, February 11, from 18:00 to 22:00 GMT (2:30–6:30 PM Newfoundland Standard Time).

The session is expected to attract participants from multiple regions, particularly professionals from countries exploring Canadian migration and employment options.

What they are saying

An excerpt of the event details on the website reads,

‘If you’re interested in building your career and a home in Canada, our virtual immigration events are here to help!

We’re bringing together employers from across the province of Newfoundland and Labrador that are looking for skilled workers like you. Register today, and you’ll learn more about opportunities and employers that may be of interest to you and get the information and connections you need to start the process.

‘Upload your current résumé, and we’ll share it with companies hiring across Newfoundland and Labrador! Approved employers can search through the résumés we receive for qualified candidates and reach out to candidates with the skills and experience they need.’

Interested candidates can visit the province’s website for more details.

Backstory

The initiative comes at a time when several provinces have tightened or suspended parts of their immigration pathways, making Newfoundland and Labrador a particularly attractive destination for foreign workers.

Ontario, for example, permanently closed its Express Entry Skilled Trades Stream on November 14, 2025, citing concerns over systemic misrepresentation and fraud, with new applications rejected and submitted ones returned.

Saskatchewan followed suit in March 2025, halting its Entrepreneur, International Graduate Entrepreneur, and Farm Owner or Operator categories, with no plans to reopen them.

New Brunswick discontinued its Express Entry Student Connection Pathway in early February 2025 and also stopped accepting new expressions of interest for its Skilled Worker Priority Occupations stream.

British Columbia suspended its International Post-Graduate Stream in January 2025 and paused all planned replacement student streams in April until allocation levels are restored.

Against this backdrop, Newfoundland and Labrador’s virtual recruitment initiative seeks to provide international professionals with a clear pathway to employment and potential immigration.

What you should know

For professionals seeking to build both a career and a long-term future in Canada, the virtual events offer a direct entry point into the country’s labour market and immigration pathways.

Beyond job matching, the sessions are expected to provide clarity on how international candidates can begin or advance their immigration journey.

Attendees will be able to interact with employers, understand in-demand skills, and access information that can help them make informed decisions about working and settling in the province.

Approved employers will be able to search through the pool of submitted résumés to identify candidates whose skills and experience match their workforce needs, and then reach out directly to shortlisted candidates.

This résumé-sharing approach is intended to streamline recruitment by reducing barriers between employers and potential hires, while giving skilled workers increased visibility among companies actively seeking international talent.

The organisers noted that events will be posted on an ongoing basis as they are scheduled, encouraging interested candidates to bookmark the event page and check back regularly for new opportunities.

This suggests a sustained recruitment drive rather than a one-off engagement, reflecting the province’s long-term workforce needs.

As Canada continues to rely on immigration to support economic growth and address labour shortages, initiatives like this highlight how provinces are increasingly taking proactive steps to compete for global talent.