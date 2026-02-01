Elon Musk’s SpaceX has filed an application to launch up to one million satellites into orbit to provide artificial intelligence (AI) computing power.

This is according to a filing with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) submitted on Friday.

The plan comes as demand for AI processing continues to outpace the capabilities of traditional ground-based data centres.

What SpaceX said

The application claims orbital data centres are the most energy- and cost-efficient solution to meet growing global demand for AI. Traditionally, AI computations are handled in terrestrial data centres—large facilities packed with powerful servers.

SpaceX argues that these on-ground centres are already struggling to keep pace with AI’s growth.

The company says the new solar-powered satellites would operate in low-Earth orbit, between 500 and 2,000km above the planet, and serve billions of users worldwide, much like Starlink.

SpaceX claims orbital data centres would be a greener alternative to traditional centres, which consume large amounts of energy and water for cooling. The satellites would theoretically reduce the environmental footprint of AI computations.

The firm also envisions this project as a step toward what it calls a “Kardashev II-level civilisation,” referencing a theoretical scale of technological advancement capable of harnessing the Sun’s full energy.

More insights

According to reports, experts have raised caution over the project. Launching and maintaining hardware in orbit is expensive and complex, requiring robust systems for power, cooling, and protection.

The increasing number of satellites could also raise collision risks and generate more space debris. In 2024, astronomers warned that signals from the Starlink network interfered with their telescopes, complicating research.

Elon Musk wrote on his social media platform X, rejected claims that SpaceX satellites are overcrowding orbit or limiting competitors, insisting that the vastness of space allows for safe deployment.

“The satellites will actually be so far apart that it will be hard to see from one to another. Space is so vast as to be beyond comprehension.”

Backstory

The first larger batch of 60 satellites went up in May 2019 as part of the planned constellation intended to deliver broadband internet from low‑Earth orbit. By December 2025, it had crossed 9 million customers worldwide, providing internet service across 155 countries and territories.

As of late January 2026, the company has launched more than 11,000 satellites for Starlink, though around 9,600 are active in orbit

The request to launch up to one million satellites represents a dramatic increase in scale compared with Starlink’s existing constellation. It would be roughly 100 times larger than the number of satellites currently in orbit for Starlink.

What you should know

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented demand for computing power worldwide.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity consumption by data centres is projected to more than double by 2030, reaching around 945 terawatt‑hours annually.

From 2024 to 2030, data centre electricity consumption grows by around 15% per year, more than four times faster than the growth of total electricity consumption from all other sectors.

The IMF warns that this rising electricity demand from AI data centers could generate an additional 1.7 gigatons of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

This idea of orbital data centres is not unique to SpaceX. Other companies and countries are moving into space computing as well.