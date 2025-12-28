SpaceX’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has crossed 9 million customers globally as demand for satellite connectivity grows worldwide.

The company announced this via a post on X, adding that it now serves 155 countries and territories.

SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, commended the feat, saying Starlink is rebuilding the whole Internet in space.

The milestone comes amid Starlink’s rapid growth in Nigeria, rising to become the second-largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the country as of Q3 2024, a position it currently maintains.

What Starink’s data is saying

SpaceX first reported 4.6 million Starlink customers globally in December 2024, a figure that rose to about 7 million by August 2025 and climbed further to 8 million by November 2025.

Recent updates now put Starlink’s global customer base at about 9 million, marking one of the fastest adoption curves in the global broadband market.

According to an Insider report citing Cloudflare, global web traffic from Starlink users more than doubled in 2025, indicating deeper reliance on the satellite network beyond headline subscriber growth.

Revenue engine for SpaceX

Starlink’s surging user base is increasingly central to SpaceX’s financial outlook.

Elon Musk has described the satellite internet service as “by far” the company’s largest revenue driver, surpassing its rocket launch business in terms of recurring income.

Reports also suggest that SpaceX may be preparing for an initial public offering as early as next year, with speculative valuations as high as $1.5 trillion.

Musk has previously hinted that Starlink itself could pursue a separate IPO in the future, potentially unlocking significant shareholder value.

What you should know

Although its ISP licence was issued by the NCC in May 2022, the Space X internet company made its official entry into the Nigerian market in January 2023.

As a satellite-based broadband internet service provider, Starlink’s launch in Nigeria was celebrated for its ability to provide service in any part of Nigeria.

By Q3 2024, it had become the second-largest ISP in Nigeria with 65,564 customers, coming behind Nigeria’s oldest ISP, Spectranet.

Latest industry data by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that Starlink maintained this position as of Q2 2025 with 66,523 customers.

The rapid uptake of Starlink service in Nigeria has been driven by persistent broadband gaps, power challenges, and demand from businesses, tech startups, and remote workers seeking more reliable connectivity.

Meanwhile, Starlink’s presence in Africa is being solidified with its direct-to-cell service now seeing as the gamechanger in bridging connectivity gaps across the continent.

In that regard, Airtel Africa recently signed a landmark agreement with SpaceX to deploy Starlink direct-to-cell services across multiple African countries, including Nigeria.