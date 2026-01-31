The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given domestic airlines seven days to integrate a mandatory special needs assistance option into their ticket booking systems.

The regulator made the announcement on Friday, January 30, 2026, in a statement signed by Michael Achimugu on behalf of the Director-General of NCAA.

The feature is designed to support passengers with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility, allowing them to request assistance before completing ticket purchases rather than waiting until they arrive at the airport.

What NCAA is saying

According to the statement, all domestic airlines have seven days from receipt of the directive on January 30, 2026, to integrate a mandatory special needs assistance option into their ticket booking systems.

The NCAA warned that failure to comply could attract regulatory enforcement actions under applicable aviation regulations.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reiterated its directive to all domestic airlines operating in Nigeria to ensure full compliance with provisions for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) and passengers with disabilities by incorporating a mandatory Special Needs/Assistance request feature on their ticket reservation systems,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Airlines are required to comply within seven (7) days of receipt of this directive. Non-compliance may attract regulatory enforcement in line with applicable aviation regulations.”

Additional details

The NCAA further noted that the directive reinforces provisions for persons with reduced mobility (PRM) and passengers with disabilities, requiring airlines to include a special needs or assistance request feature in their reservation systems.

The Authority also stressed that operators must actively enquire whether any passenger within a booking party requires assistance at the airport or during flight operations.

Under these rules, all affected airlines are expected to ensure passengers can request assistance before purchasing tickets.

This is in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, Part 19.12.3.1, which mandates that travelers have the opportunity to request support across all ticket sales channels, including online platforms and telephone bookings.

Why this matters

The NCAA’s directive to integrate a mandatory special needs assistance option on airline booking platforms is a key step toward making air travel more accessible for passengers with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility (PRM).

This feature allows travellers to request assistance before arriving at airports, reducing delays and barriers that could otherwise make travel difficult.

By enforcing the rule, the NCAA aims to enhance safety, convenience, and independence for passengers who have historically faced challenges navigating air transport.

What you should know

People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) are individuals who experience long-term physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairments that, when interacting with societal or environmental barriers, may limit their full participation in daily life.

PLWDs often face stigma and discrimination, which can lead to social exclusion and restrict access to education, healthcare, employment, and transportation.

Physical environments, public transport systems, and digital platforms are frequently not designed to be accessible, limiting independence and opportunities for social and economic inclusion.

In Lagos State, efforts were announced in April 2025 by the Lagos State Number Plate Production Authority (LSNPPA) to introduce specially designed number plates to identify and support PLWDs.

However, there have been no updates on the progress of this initiative as of January 2026.