The Nigerian All-Share Index slipped 0.09% on 30 January 2026, closing in the red at 165,370.4, down from 165,527.3.

Despite the decline in price, trading activity picked up, with daily volume rising to 687 million shares from 550 million in the previous session.

Market capitalization remained strong at N106.1 trillion across 41,553 deals, holding firmly above the N106 trillion threshold.

In terms of market activity, Veritaskap and NSLTech (Secure Electronic Technology) led trading activity, while Aradel and Zenith Bank topped volume, each contributing over N2 billion in value.

What the data is saying

The ASI’s daily decline brought its year-to-date performance down slightly to 6.27%, from 6.37%.

On the gainers’ chart, Zichis and Abbey Mortgage Bank posted strong performances, advancing 9.97% and 9.94%, respectively. On the other hand, Learn Africa, Livestock, and LivingTrust led the decliners, each shedding 10.00%.

Veritaskap dominated trading by volume, with 80.4 million shares exchanged, followed closely by NSLTech (79.2 million) and DeapCap (33.3 million).

Access Holdings and Zenith Bank rounded out the top five by volume, recording 30.9 million and 30.5 million shares, respectively.

In terms of value, Aradel led with transactions worth N2.3 billion, followed by Zenith Bank (N2.1 billion), PZ Cussons (N1.05 billion), Access Holdings (N703 million), and NAHCO (N691.6 million).

Top 5 Gainers ZICHIS — up 9.97% to N4.19

ABBEYBDS — up 9.94% to N9.40

RTBRISCOE — up 9.93% to N7.86

HMCALL — up 9.90% to N4.33

OMATEK — up 9.89% to N3.00 Top 5 Losers LEARNAFRICA — down 10.00% to N8.10

LIVESTOCK — down 10.00% to N6.30

LIVINGTRUST — down 10.00% to N4.05

DEAPCAP — down 9.97% to N9.39

MCNICHOLS — down 9.93% to N6.35

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Among SWOOTs (stocks worth over N1 trillion), performance was largely subdued, with Aradel rising just 0.03%.

FUGAZ banking stocks recorded mixed outcomes: First Holdco fell 5.26%, Access Holdings dropped 0.88%, and UBA declined 0.45%. On the other hand, GTCO gained 0.15%, while Zenith Bank inched up 0.14%.

Why this matters:

The continued pullback in the ASI signals growing caution among investors, raising the risk of a deeper short-term correction if selling pressure persists.

With gains limited to a handful of large-cap stocks while most sectors trade mixed, market breadth remains weak.

This environment suggests investors may need to stay selective, focus on fundamentally strong names, and manage entry points carefully in the near term.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index continues to show signs of retracement, a trend that could deepen if daily declines persist.

While renewed buying interest in select large-cap stocks may support a broader rally, overall market conditions suggest it remains overbought.