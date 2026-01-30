Two-bedroom flats have emerged as the most sought-after residential units across Nigeria, particularly in cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Nairametrics’ interviews with tenants, landlords, property developers, and real estate analysts reveal that two-bedroom flats strike a rare balance between affordability, functionality, and investment returns.

This balance has shaped both demand patterns and supply decisions, with developers increasingly structuring projects around two-bedroom configurations.

Market data, rental trends, and investor behaviour all reinforce the same conclusion—two-bedroom flats sit at the centre of Nigeria’s residential real estate ecosystem.

What they are saying

For developers, unit mix decisions are largely driven by construction economics and revenue optimisation.

Temple Ugwu, Lead Partner at Blumeen Partners, a Port Harcourt–based real estate firm managing both residential and commercial assets, says two-bedroom flats dominate his portfolio.

“Two-bedroom flats account for around 55–58% of my entire portfolio. If we focus strictly on flats—from studios to five-bedroom units—two-bedroom flats alone make up about 90%,” Ugwu told Nairametrics.

According to him, the preference is rooted in cost-to-income dynamics. While construction costs rise sharply as unit sizes increase, rental income does not rise at the same pace.

“In Port Harcourt, a one-bedroom rents for about N1.5 million annually, a two-bedroom N2.5 million, and a three-bedroom around N3 million.

“That extra N500,000 on a three-bedroom does not justify the higher construction cost,” he said.

This logic plays out even more starkly in Lagos, where land constraints force developers to maximise revenue per square metre.

Olabisi Odunsaya, a real estate analyst with sales experience across Lagos developments, explained how developers model unit economics.

“On a plot that can take 10 three-bedroom flats selling at N280 million each, total revenue is N2.8 billion. The same land can often take 13 two-bedroom flats selling at N250 million each, generating about N3.25 billion,” she explained.

Beyond higher aggregate revenue, Odunsaya noted that two-bedroom flats are cheaper to build, sell faster, rent quicker, and appeal to a broader audience, including young professionals, first-time buyers, and investors.

Faster absorption and stronger rental demand

From a letting perspective, two-bedroom flats consistently outperform other unit types. Temidayo Ademosu, founder of Arrowhead Homes and Properties, which operates across Lagos and neighbouring South-Western states, said demand is overwhelmingly skewed toward two-bedroom units.

“People ask for two-bedroom flats far more than three-bedroom apartments. You hardly see people actively requesting three-bedroom units. Two-bedroom flats move faster than every other category,” he said.

Ademosu noted that developers have adjusted accordingly. New projects increasingly prioritise two-bedroom units, while three-bedroom apartments are often built mainly for outright sale rather than rental.

Affordability and tenant life cycles also play a role. According to him, tenants who can comfortably afford three-bedroom apartments are often older and closer to transitioning into homeownership, reducing their presence in the rental market.

Why tenants gravitate toward two-bedroom flats

For tenants, two-bedroom flats offer a practical middle ground. In Lagos and Port Harcourt, tenants told Nairametrics that two-bedroom units provide sufficient space for family life, work-from-home needs, and visiting relatives—without the financial strain of larger apartments.

Gideon Ndah, who rented a two-bedroom flat in Ajah after getting married in 2024, said he opted against a three-bedroom unit priced at N3.2 million.

“The extra cost in rent and furnishing didn’t make sense. For my small family, the two-bedroom is enough, even with future children,” he said.

Other tenants pointed out that in many cases, two-bedroom flats are better laid out than three-bedroom units, with more functional room sizes.

Young professionals and roommates also highlighted privacy benefits, especially where both rooms are ensuite.

In the short-let segment, the pattern is even clearer. Azeez Bayo, who manages over 20 short-let properties across Lagos, said two-bedroom flats account for more than 70% of his active inventory.

“Most short-let stays require two rooms. From experience, two-bedroom flats dominate demand,” he said.

According to Joseph Oyele, author of the Edala Development Lagos Residential Market Report 2025, studio and one-bedroom units remain popular in student-heavy districts such as Yaba, Surulere, and Gbagada.

However, even in these locations, two-bedroom flats continue to attract families and established professionals.

In core residential markets including Ikeja, Lekki, Ajah, Ikoyi, and Victoria Island, two-bedroom units dominate supply and demand, underscoring their broad appeal across Lagos.

Landlords favour manageability and returns

Property managers and landlords also see advantages. Victoria Fenibo, a property manager overseeing residential and commercial assets in Abuja, said maintenance considerations strongly influence outcomes.

“Two-bedroom flats are easier for tenants to manage. Larger units often suffer from poor upkeep, which eventually affects rental yields,” she said.

Similarly, Chimemem Chukwuemeka, who owns eight residential properties in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, confirmed that two-bedroom flats attract the widest tenant mix from single professionals to families with multiple children.

What you should know

Two-bedroom flats are not only the most sought-after units in Lagos, but they also span a wide range of rental prices depending on location and market segment.

According to earlier rankings by Nairametrics on Lagos residential markets, these units cater to both budget-conscious tenants and high-income professionals, reflecting their dominance across the city.

Among the more affordable neighborhoods, Badagry commands the lowest average rent at N575,000 per year, followed by Epe at N605,000, Ikorodu at N815,000, Ojo at N967,000, Alimosho at N1 million, Mushin and Oshodi at N1.1 million each, Agege at N1.2 million, Ajegunle at N1.4 million, and Festac at N1.5 million.

At the higher end of the market, Gbagada averages N2.6 million, Yaba N3 million, Ajah N3.2 million, Lekki Phase II N5.1 million, and Ikeja N5.2 million.

Premium locations such as Victoria Island and Ikoyi command N12.5 million and N15 million per year, while Banana Island averages N15.5 million. Eko Atlantic City tops the chart with an average annual rent of N26.6 million.

These figures highlight the breadth of the two-bedroom market, showing why developers, landlords, and tenants alike continue to favor these units. From more affordable suburbs to luxury districts, two-bedroom flats remain the backbone of Lagos’ residential landscape.