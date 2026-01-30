When Nigeria’s Tax Act 2025 took effect on January 1, 2026, it introduced provisions that had been publicly debated for months and signed into law six months earlier.

The implementation, however, revealed a major gap: some boards had been preparing since mid-2025, while others were still scrambling to understand the changes weeks after they became operational.

This gap raises a question about corporate governance in Nigeria: Are boards actively monitoring regulatory developments, or are they responding to changes only when compliance deadlines force action?

The answer matters far beyond taxation. How boards react to regulatory changes is a challenge to whether boards have put in place the disciplines required to govern in an increasingly complex environment, or governance remains more procedural than substantive.

Why tax governance matters beyond the tax department

The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 introduced three major changes: a 4% Development Levy on qualifying companies, a 15% minimum effective tax rate for large enterprises, and a broader, substance-based approach to determining tax residence, which places increased emphasis on where effective management and control are exercised, rather than relying solely on place of incorporation.

These reforms function as more than fiscal policy. They test board effectiveness by exposing whether directors understand material regulatory risks, monitor key financial metrics, and ensure organizational readiness before implementation deadlines.

Tax is a major financial burden to most organisations and carries reputational, regulatory, and shareholder consequences. The question is whether boards consider it as a finance department issue or acknowledge it as what also requires board-level oversight.

Global corporate governance frameworks consistently emphasize that boards must maintain awareness of applicable laws and exercise oversight of material risks. The OECD’s 2023 Principles of Corporate Governance state that boards should “exercise objective, independent judgment” and maintain “oversight of risk management systems,” which includes understanding regulatory developments that affect the company’s financial position and compliance obligations.

Fiduciary duty and tax oversight

Under Nigeria’s Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, directors owe duties of care and loyalty to the company. While the statute does not specifically mention tax oversight, tax clearly constitutes a material financial and regulatory risk, bringing it within the scope of board responsibility.

Hence, the duty of care requires directors to act with reasonable care, skill, and diligence. In practical terms, this means to understand material tax exposures and their financial implications, ensure thorough compliance and maintain reporting systems, and seeking expert advice on complex issues.

The 15% minimum effective tax rate intensifies this responsibility. Boards of companies meeting the statutory thresholds should articulate their effective tax rate, understand what drives it, and evaluate its sustainability.

Furthermore, the expanded definition of “Nigerian company” requires boards to examine where strategic decisions are actually made across group structures. Assumptions based solely on place of incorporation may no longer be sufficient. This reflects a broader international shift toward substance-based regulation, consistent with the OECD’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) framework.

Additionally, the duty of loyalty requires directors to act in the company’s best interests and consider long-term sustainability. Tax strategies that generate short-term savings while creating regulatory, reputational, or shareholder risks require careful board scrutiny. The governance question is not simply whether a position is technically defensible, but whether it aligns with the company’s long-term interests and stated values.

Four governance lessons from the tax reforms

1. Regulatory anticipation vs. regulatory reaction

The tax reforms were enacted in June 2025 with an effective date of January 1, 2026. This provided a six-month implementation window. The governance question is straightforward: Did boards use that time to comprehend these changes, model their impact, and ensure organizational readiness?

Well-governed organizations establish mechanisms for identifying and assessing emerging regulatory changes before they take effect. This includes assigning clear ownership for monitoring developments in material risk areas, establishing standing agenda items for regulatory updates, and ensuring material changes are escalated to the board with sufficient time for informed oversight.

2. Stakeholder accountability and corporate citizenship

The Development Levy directs revenue toward education, healthcare infrastructure, and technology development. Beyond its fiscal impact, it reflects a policy expectation that corporate contributions should support the broader ecosystem within which businesses operate.

For boards, this reinforces a governance principle increasingly emphasized in international frameworks. The International Finance Corporation’s 2025 guidance on responsible tax practices notes that tax is now viewed not purely as a commercial transaction, but as a component of corporate citizenship and social license to operate. Hence, boards that have articulated commitments to stakeholder value or corporate citizenship should ensure their tax oversight is consistent with those stated positions.

3. Substance over form

The effective management test challenges boards to examine where power and decision-making authority actually reside, rather than relying solely on legal form.

A company incorporated outside Nigeria but whose board meets exclusively in Nigeria and whose strategic decisions are made by Nigerian-based executives may now fall within Nigerian tax jurisdiction.

This emphasis on substance reflects global regulatory trends. Tax authorities increasingly scrutinize where genuine business activity, decision-making, and value creation occur. The era of relying on incorporation jurisdiction alone has ended in most developed tax systems, and Nigeria’s reforms align with this international direction. For boards, this requires honest assessment: Where are strategic decisions actually made? Do corporate structures reflect genuine commercial arrangements, or do they exist primarily for tax optimization? Can the company demonstrate substance behind its legal structures if challenged?

4. Documentation as evidence of oversight

Nigeria’s tax administration continues to enhance its enforcement capabilities, supported by improved information exchange mechanisms and international cooperation.

What does effective documentation look like? Board minutes that specify what was reviewed, what questions were asked, what analysis was conducted, what decisions were made, and what follow-up was assigned. This creates a clear record that oversight occurred and that directors engaged meaningfully with material issues.

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria’s 2022 guidance on internal control emphasizes that documentary evidence of board oversight, including meeting minutes and decision records, constitutes the primary means by which diligence can be demonstrated to regulators, auditors, and stakeholders.

Practical steps: Building effective oversight

The difference between reactive and proactive boards is operational, not philosophical. Several practices characterize more effective board oversight:

1. Regulatory scanning: Assign clear responsibility for monitoring regulatory developments in material risk areas. The Company Secretary, CFO, or Chief Risk Officer typically monitor relevant domains and report to board committees, with material changes escalated to the full board.

2. Structured risk review: Embed regulatory change as a standing agenda item in audit or risk committee meetings, separate from routine compliance reporting. This ensures emerging issues receive attention before they become urgent.

3. Director education: When complex reforms emerge, invest in director education before decisions are required. External experts can provide context, explain implications, and equip directors to exercise informed oversight.

4. Monitoring key metrics: For material risks like tax, establish regular monitoring of key indicators. The effective tax rate, for instance, should be tracked quarterly with variance explanations and sustainability assessments, not discovered annually during audit.

A diagnostic for board effectiveness

The tax reforms provide boards with a straightforward diagnostic. Regardless of current compliance status, boards should be able to answer these questions:

When did the board first discuss the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and its implications for the company? What is the company’s current effective tax rate, what drives it, and how is it sustainable under the new minimum threshold? What documentation exists to show board oversight of material tax risks and reform implications? Are there mechanisms in place to monitor compliance and risk?

These questions are not limited to tax. They are diagnostic of whether the board has set disciplines of governing in complexity: anticipation, not reaction, substance, over form, documentation over assumption, and accountability rather than delegation.

Conclusion: Tax oversight as a governance mirror

The significance of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 lies less in its fiscal provisions than in what board responses reveal about governance maturity. While some boards foresaw the changes, got involved early and oversight mechanisms, others reacted late, implying gaps in how material regulatory developments are identified and addressed.

However, these patterns rarely exist in isolation. A board that overlooks major tax reforms may also be missing developments in data protection, cybersecurity threats, climate disclosure requirements, or evolving ESG expectations.

Nigeria’s regulatory landscape continues to evolve. Local expectations are increasingly being shaped by international standards in the areas of climate disclosure, tax transparency, and corporate governance. But the boards that are prepared to sail through this complexity are those that have transcended reactive compliance to proactive oversight, those that have developed the governance disciplines that are necessary not only to react to change, but to anticipate it, comprehend it, and make the organization ready.