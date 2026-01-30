The Kwara State House of Assembly has approved a N656,595,559,298.49 budget for the 2026 fiscal year, reflecting a reduction in recurrent expenditure and increased funding for capital projects.

The approval followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The revised spending plan signals the state government’s emphasis on fiscal discipline, capital investment, and efficient allocation of public resources.

Overall, the approved budget represents an increase of N10,590,742,405.49 over the N646,004,816,893 originally proposed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

What the data is saying

The 2026 budget includes key revisions to revenue and expenditure aimed at strengthening fiscal management and ensuring efficient allocation of resources.

Recurrent revenue is projected at over N409,600,000,000, reflecting an upward review of N10,500,000,000.

Recurrent expenditure has been reduced to N212,600,000,000, indicating a cut of N6,400,000,000 to reinforce fiscal discipline.

Transfers to the Capital Development Fund increased from N254,000,000,000 to N271,000,000,000 to boost funding for state capital projects.

Debt servicing was allocated N14,200,000,000, slightly higher than the earlier proposed figure.

These revisions aim to ensure prudent financial management and support effective implementation of government programmes and projects across the state.

Get up to speed

The 2026 budget process formally began in December 2025 when the governor presented the appropriation bill to the House of Assembly.

The proposal outlined the administration’s spending priorities for the coming fiscal year.

The original budget proposal totalled N646,004,816,893.

Capital expenditure was allocated N424,700,000,000, representing 65.98 per cent of total spending, while N219,300,000,000, or 34.02 per cent, was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the capital-heavy structure was aimed at completing ongoing projects and addressing urgent public needs across the state.

Ministries, Departments, and Agencies participated in ministerial budget defence sessions as part of the review process.

The legislative review resulted in adjustments to both revenue projections and spending allocations before final passage.

What you should know

The 2026 budget represents a strategic shift towards capital investment while maintaining fiscal discipline.

The approved N656.6 billion budget is the largest in Kwara State’s recent fiscal history.

Capital expenditure accounts for a significant portion of the budget, reflecting the administration’s focus on infrastructure and development projects.

The reduction in recurrent spending and increased transfers to the Capital Development Fund signal efforts to improve fiscal management and ensure effective implementation of government programmes.

The House of Assembly has completed the budget approval process, and the document has been sent to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for assent, setting the stage for the 2026 fiscal year implementation.

Beyond the budget, the state has recently taken steps to support development financing.

In April 2025, the Kwara Government partnered with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) of Saudi Arabia to invest $57.2 million in an initiative aimed at boosting livestock production and rural development through agricultural transformation.

The state government also approved N20 billion to address gaps in the state’s school infrastructure.