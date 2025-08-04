The Kwara State Government has approved N20 billion to address gaps in the state’s school infrastructure.

This was disclosed in a statement by Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, in Ilorin on Monday, according to a NAN report.

The government directed that the N20 billion be included in the supplementary budget to further revamp school infrastructure across the state.

Details on the Funding

According to Olohungbebe, the new investment will strengthen the extensive infrastructural upgrades in public schools, which the administration has undertaken since 2020 after restructuring Kwara’s relationship with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The commissioner stated that the government is aware there are still gaps in school infrastructure.

“His Excellency has instructed that we dedicate another N20 billion to school infrastructural upgrades. The process has already started, and designs are being made. We will begin implementation as soon as the supplementary budget is approved.

“Between 2019 and now, the administration has worked on more than 1,254 classrooms, in addition to several other special interventions.

“Despite our significant interventions, we acknowledge that there are still gaps. That is exactly why His Excellency is approving another special intervention to further close the gaps in school infrastructure,” he said.

He highlighted that the administration is proud to have implemented SUBEB-UBEC school intervention projects from 2014 to the present.

He added that this achievement is unique to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration.

The commissioner revealed that the new intervention would also include laboratory and sanitation facilities, targeting schools in various parts of the state, while complementing ongoing interventions at SUBEB.

What to Know

Amid these developments, Nairametrics recalls that the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had approved, in January 2025, the recruitment of 2,100 new staff for the state’s senior secondary schools.

This included 1,800 teachers, 100 non-teaching staff, and 200 security guards.

This initiative aimed to improve the safety and quality of education in Kwara, particularly in rural areas where there is a shortage of qualified teachers.

Subsequently, the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) invited 9,459 applicants to participate in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the ongoing teachers’ recruitment process.

TESCOM Chairman, Malam Bello Taoheed, explained that these applicants had successfully completed the online application process and met the initial selection criteria.