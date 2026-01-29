Nigeria’s startup funding landscape in 2025 was marked by heavy capital concentration, as a small group of well-established companies attracted the overwhelming share of investor funding.

According to compiled deal data, the top 11 most funded startups raised a combined $367.2 million, accounting for 82.93% of the total $442.8 million raised by 98 startups during the year.

This sharp concentration highlights investor preference for scale-ready business models amid tighter global funding conditions.

It is also noteworthy that 12 out of the 98 startups did not disclose the amounts raised, reinforcing long-standing transparency challenges within Africa’s private capital ecosystem.