Nigeria’s startup funding landscape in 2025 was marked by heavy capital concentration, as a small group of well-established companies attracted the overwhelming share of investor funding.
According to compiled deal data, the top 11 most funded startups raised a combined $367.2 million, accounting for 82.93% of the total $442.8 million raised by 98 startups during the year.
This sharp concentration highlights investor preference for scale-ready business models amid tighter global funding conditions.
It is also noteworthy that 12 out of the 98 startups did not disclose the amounts raised, reinforcing long-standing transparency challenges within Africa’s private capital ecosystem.
Deal data from 2025 shows a clear skew in capital allocation toward a small group of mature startups with proven business models. While overall funding activity remained modest by historical standards, investor capital was largely directed at companies operating in payments, financial infrastructure, and essential services.
- The top 11 startups raised $367.2 million, representing 82.93% of the total $442.8 million raised in 2025.
- Fintech dominated the list with 6 startups, accounting for $211 million, or 47.65% of funding among the top 11 startups.
- Logistics and Transport followed closely with a significant $100 million funding, accounting for 22.58% of the total funds raised
- Energy and climate-focused startups attracted $46.2 million, while the enterprise services sector accounted for $10 million.
This concentration underscores a risk-off approach by investors, favoring scale, resilience, and clearer paths to profitability.
