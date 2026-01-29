Nigerian software developers have generated over $1 million in sales from locally developed applications across domestic and regional markets.

The Director-General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. Obiageli Amadiobi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the performance of local developers shows how targeted support initiatives can translate innovation into commercial success.

What NOTAP is saying

Amadiobi said the growth recorded by Nigerian software developers was largely driven by deliberate interventions by NOTAP aimed at building capacity, protecting intellectual property, and linking innovators to market opportunities.

According to her, many local developers previously struggled to move from idea to impact because they failed to secure intellectual property rights early enough.

“Whether it’s a literary work, a laboratory invention, or a creative digital product, the process of bringing an idea to life demands immense time, skill, and dedication.

“An innovator might wake up with a solution to a pressing problem; spend months testing and refining it, and achieve remarkable results; so it is their fundamental right to patent that creation and claim ownership,” she said.

She warned that failing to protect intellectual property exposes Nigerian innovations to exploitation.

“Without this protection, someone else could easily replicate their work; patent it in their name; and legally control what was built with Nigerian brainpower,” she added.

Apps driving the $1 million milestone

The NOTAP boss said the $1 million figure was generated from over 50 locally developed applications, with individual developers earning between $5,000 and $80,000.

She listed some of the performing solutions, including a mobile health platform serving about 750,000 users across six states, an agricultural marketplace connecting smallholder farmers to buyers, and an educational tool adopted by 200 schools to improve learning outcomes.

According to her, about 60% of the total sales recorded last year came from other African countries, indicating strong regional demand for Nigerian-built software.

NOTAP plans to double local software sales by 2027, focusing on high-growth areas such as fintech, renewable energy management, and climate adaptation tools.

Piracy and IP challenges

The NOTAP Director-General said the problem is worsened by widespread digital piracy and counterfeiting, which she described as a major barrier to growth in the ICT sector.

“From copied software applications to replicated content on social platforms like TikTok, unauthorised duplication has become a major barrier to growth.

“We see talented young creators develop unique digital content or tools, only to watch others rebrand and profit from their work within weeks,” she said

She noted that many popular online creators with distinctive styles are often unaware that their work can be protected through intellectual property registration.

Amadiobi said these challenges informed NOTAP’s multi-pronged intervention strategy, with the Local Vendor Policy serving as a key pillar. The policy mandates foreign technology firms operating in Nigeria to partner with local companies and allocate a portion of their technical service fees to domestic vendors.

She explained that the policy has enabled many local developers to move from providing support services to foreign technology firms to building their own products. Developers who were previously limited to support roles three years ago are now creating locally developed solutions that can compete in regional and global markets.

What you should know

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) is the Nigerian agency tasked with promoting local technology development and protecting intellectual property.

Since its inception, the agency has issued over 340 patent certificates to researchers, institutions, and innovators as part of efforts to safeguard inventions and encourage their translation into commercial products and services.

NOTAP also works to reduce the financial and technical barriers to securing intellectual property rights, a move it says supports broader economic growth. Intellectual property protection allows creators to own and benefit from their innovations, reducing the risk of unauthorised copying and attracting investment.

Recently, the agency presented patent certificates to 21 Nigerian researchers, institutions, and innovators for innovations addressing societal challenges and promoting economic growth, including breakthroughs in renewable energy, power equipment, and electrical development.