The Nigerian military says it neutralised dozens of terrorists, arrested at least 100 suspects and rescued no fewer than 29 kidnapped victims during coordinated operations conducted nationwide between January 19 and January 23.

The disclosure was made by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, on Monday in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the outcome of ongoing military operations, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The operations, carried out across multiple theatres, involved ground troops and air assets working with other security agencies to target terrorist groups, kidnappers, oil thieves and other criminal elements, restoring relative calm in several affected communities.

What the military is saying

Onoja said the military operations were intelligence-driven and conducted in line with established operational standards and international obligations.

He noted that the sustained offensives disrupted terrorist and criminal networks and led to the recovery of significant quantities of arms and ammunition across the country.

“Air interdiction and armed reconnaissance missions carried out in Damboa, Abadam, and Doron Duguri areas of Borno State resulted in multiple precision strikes.”

“Battle damage assessment confirmed that dozens of terrorists were neutralised and their equipment destroyed,” Onoja noted.

In the North East, troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai recorded successes against Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS elements operating in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, with several terrorists neutralised during ground and air operations, according to Onoja.

Seven suspects were arrested and four kidnapped victims rescued across parts of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

Precision air strikes destroyed terrorist equipment and logistics in identified enclaves.

Air interdiction and armed reconnaissance missions restricted insurgents’ movement.

Onoja said the operations weakened insurgent capacity and reduced threats to civilians in the region.

In the North West, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma sustained pressure on terrorist and bandit groups across Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna States, neutralising several terrorists during the period.

Ten suspects were apprehended, and seven kidnapped victims rescued.

Weapons, vehicles and rustled livestock were recovered from criminal elements.

Operations targeted known bandit hideouts and movement corridors.

He said the recoveries disrupted criminal logistics and curtailed banditry in affected communities.

More insights

Operations in the North Central zone also yielded results, with troops of Operation Enduring Peace neutralising some extremists and arresting 39 criminals during operations in Plateau State and parts of Kaduna State.

Four kidnapped victims were rescued during the operations.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from criminal hideouts.

An amount of 4,500 dollars, traced to proceeds from cattle rustling, was also recovered.

Similarly, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested 11 suspected kidnappers and rescued six kidnapped victims across Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, further tightening security across the region.

Beyond counter-terrorism and anti-kidnapping operations, the military also intensified efforts against economic sabotage and maritime crimes in the southern regions of the country. Onoja said troops of Operation Delta Safe recorded notable successes in the South-South.

Twenty illegal refining sites were destroyed across Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and Imo States.

Thirty-one suspected oil thieves and other criminals were arrested during the operations.

Equipment used for illegal refining activities was dismantled to prevent further environmental damage.

What you should know