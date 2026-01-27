The National Industrial Court has temporarily halted the indefinite strike action embarked upon by workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The ruling was delivered by Justice Emmanuel Subilim following an application filed by the legal team of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, Channels Television reports.

The decision comes days after FCTA workers shut down public institutions across Abuja over unresolved welfare and employment-related concerns.

The court’s intervention now compels the striking workers to suspend their industrial action while the substantive issues are heard and determined, setting the stage for a legal resolution to a dispute that has disrupted government activities in the nation’s capital.

What they are saying

The dispute before the court lists the President and the Secretary of the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC) as respondents, following a suit instituted by the FCT Minister.

The Minister asked the court to intervene, arguing that the strike contravened existing labour laws once the matter was referred to the National Industrial Court.

The Minister “sought an order compelling the striking FCTA workers to return to work.”

Justice Subilim ruled that “industrial action must be halted” and parties must maintain the status quo once a dispute has been referred to the National Industrial Court.

The judge warned that no party should take any action that would render the case nugatory.

He further stressed that “it is in the public interest for industrial peace to be maintained.”

Relying on Section 18(1)(e) of the Trade Disputes Act, the court ordered FCTA workers to suspend their ongoing strike pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons, adjourning the matter to March 25, 2026.

Backstory

The strike action was triggered by what workers described as persistent neglect of their welfare demands by the FCTA leadership. Nairametrics had earlier reported that unions under the JUAC umbrella resolved to down tools after several engagements with the administration failed to yield concrete outcomes.

According to the President of JUAC, Mrs. Rifkatu Iortyer, the decision to embark on an indefinite strike followed months of unmet promises and unresolved grievances that directly affected workers’ livelihoods, namely,

Alleged non-remittance of pension contributions deducted from workers’ salaries.

Failure to remit National Housing Fund contributions.

Non-payment of some salary components, overheads, and arrears arising from previous wage awards.

Union leaders argued that the shutdown of public institutions was intended to compel the administration to address these issues decisively, insisting that previous warning actions had been ignored.

What you should know

Industrial actions within the Federal Capital Territory Administration have become a recurring feature in recent years, reflecting deeper structural and welfare challenges across public sector institutions in Abuja. Various professional groups have repeatedly resorted to strikes to press home demands related to pay, allowances, and working conditions.

In January 2025, the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD-FCTA) suspended a warning strike after the intervention of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, following the payment of six months’ salary arrears and approval of accoutrement allowances.

In September 2025, resident doctors in Abuja embarked on an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries, stalled promotions, and deteriorating hospital facilities after a warning strike and ultimatum yielded no response.

Primary school teachers in the FCT also carried out a prolonged strike in 2025 over unpaid minimum wage arrears and other entitlements, suspending the action only after partial payments were made.

The current JUAC-led strike at the FCTA secretariat fits into this broader pattern of labour unrest in the territory, underscoring persistent tensions between workers and authorities over welfare obligations.

With the court now seized of the matter, all parties are expected to present their arguments within the framework of the law.