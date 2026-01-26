The Federal Government has announced plans to reassign sections of Triacta’s Zaria–Sheme road contract to another contractor following slow progress on the project.

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, made this known during an inspection of the Zaria–Sheme axis of the highway corridor, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The affected section forms part of the dualisation of the Zaria–Funtua–Sokoto road spanning Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto states, a major federal highway being executed by multiple contractors.

What the report is saying

Goronyo said Triacta was originally responsible for the section of the highway stretching from Talatan Mafara to Gusau in Zamfara State, forming a major part of the corridor under the dualisation project.

He explained that following the inspection, the ministry decided to restrict Triacta’s scope to about 37 kilometres along the Maru axis, citing concerns over the pace of work.

According to the minister, the remaining portions of the section initially awarded to Triacta would be reassigned to another contractor to ensure quality and timely delivery.

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the Zaria–Sheme Road project after inspecting the construction from Sheme, Katsina State, on Sunday in Kaduna," the report read in part.

It added, “He said Triacta was working from Talatan Mafara to Gusau in Zamfara, while Setraco handles the section from Gusau to Sheme.

During his inspection along the Triacta corridor, Goronyo said they restricted the company to about 37 kilometers along Maru to Zamfara. He said both sides of the remaining sections would be reassigned to another contractor to ensure quality and timely delivery."

The minister said the move showed the FG’s resolve to intervene and hold contractors accountable for project timelines. He added that the inspection was conducted on President Bola Tinubu’s directive through the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

More insights

On the Zaria–Sheme axis handled by Mothercat Nigeria Limited, the minister praised the quality of work but said the pace remained unacceptable despite the corridor’s complexity.

He noted completion had risen from 7% in 2025 to 17%, still below government expectations, and warned contractors that excuses would not be tolerated. Mothercat committed to completing 21 kilometres by March and 98 kilometres within 11–12 months, with the ministry enforcing the schedule.

Goronyo said controllers would remain on-site, submitting regular reports to ensure close monitoring and prompt corrective action.

Project Manager Ziad Karam cited challenges including rising material costs, naira depreciation, pending compensation, right-of-way issues at kilometre nine, and delays in rescoping phase one.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to completing the Zaria–Funtua–Sokoto road and urged contractors to maintain damaged sections to ease motorists’ movement.

What you should know

Delays on federal road projects across Nigeria are often linked to contractors falling behind schedule, prompting the Federal Government to intervene, reassign work, or issue formal warnings.

For example, in October 2024, the federal government revoked Julius Berger’s contract for the Abuja–Kaduna highway over delays and cost irregularities.

In September 2025, a contractor handling a N56 billion section of the Abuja–Lokoja highway was formally warned to accelerate work or risk having the contract reassigned.

These interventions reflect ongoing challenges with contractor performance, with slow delivery prompting contract revocations or warnings in some cases.

Unresolved compensation claims for farmlands and residential properties along project corridors have also contributed to delays, as seen on sections of the Kano–Katsina dual carriageway.