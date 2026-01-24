The delays affecting section 2 of the Kano–Katsina dual carriageway have been traced to unresolved compensation claims to farmlands and residential properties along the project corridor.

The disclosure was made on Friday during an inspection visit to the project site at Gidan-Mutum Daya in Katsina State.

The inspection was led by the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement, North-West, Mr. Abdullahi Tanko-Yakasai.

He said construction work has progressed on the project.

However, unresolved compensation claims remain the most significant bottleneck delaying overall delivery.

What they are saying

The Kano–Katsina road project, a 157-kilometre dual carriageway awarded by the previous administration, is designed to improve connectivity between two of the North-West’s most economically active states.

Tanko-Yakasai said the project has achieved about 27% completion despite the compensation hurdles.

“We inspected the project alongside officials of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and are satisfied with the quality of work being executed by the contractor,” he said.

“The major challenge at this point is compensation, but I am confident that this issue will be resolved soon.”

He stressed that the road is of strategic economic importance, noting that Kano remains one of Nigeria’s largest commercial hubs, with Katsina closely linked through trade, agriculture, and cross-border commerce.

Beyond compensation challenges, officials say funding for the Kano–Katsina road project has improved under the current administration, raising expectations for faster progress once outstanding issues are resolved.

Once completed, the dual carriageway is expected to ease the movement of goods and people, reduce travel time, and support regional economic growth.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in 2025 that the Federal Government approved a N198 billion contract awarded to Mothercat Nigeria Limited for the construction of the Zaria–Ukui–Kolomani–Dan Bali–Maraba–Kanya–Subawa–Kasa Road, spanning Kaduna and Katsina States.

The project was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and is scheduled for completion within 36 months, according to the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

In August 2025, the Kaduna State Government also earmarked N3.5 billion to compensate property owners and service providers affected by road construction and rehabilitation projects across its 23 local government areas.

The Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Dr. Abdullahi Baba Ahmed, said the compensation exercise was aimed at enabling the rollout of the second phase of Governor Uba Sani’s Rural Transformation and Urban Renewal Programme.