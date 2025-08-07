The Kaduna State Government has allocated N3.5 billion to compensate property owners and service providers affected by road construction and rehabilitation projects across the state’s 23 local government areas.

The Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Dr Abdullahi Baba Ahmed, announced the compensation plan while addressing journalists on Thursday in Kaduna, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the move is part of efforts to kick off the second phase of Governor Uba Sani’s Rural Transformation and Urban Renewal Programme.

According to Ahmed, the N3.5 billion allocation was approved by the State Executive Council to facilitate smooth project execution by addressing disputes related to rights-of-way and land ownership.

Ahmed stated that the new road projects are intended to enhance connectivity, improve access to markets and public services, and build on the infrastructure already delivered during the governor’s first two years in office.

He explained that the N3.5 billion compensation is a crucial step to ensure the timely commencement of the next phase of road construction, which is designed to bridge infrastructure gaps between urban and rural areas.

More insights

Ahmed noted that the road projects would span all 23 local government areas of the state, with the aim of ensuring broader geographic coverage.

Among the approved works are the reconstruction of Rigasa Township Roads in Igabi LGA and Kwoi Township Roads in Jaba LGA.

Others include an asphalt road linking Kachia-Zonkwa to the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia LGA, as well as the completion of a long-abandoned dual carriageway stretching from PAN Drive through Television Garage to Sabon Tasha in Chikun LGA.

Additional roads approved for construction include the Bassawa Junction–Hunkiyi Junction route connecting Sabon Gari and Kudan LGAs, and the Kayarda Tasha Maskawa Dan Alhaji Road in Lere LGA.

According to KADRA, more than 780 kilometres of roads have already been constructed or rehabilitated under the current administration, including several unfinished projects inherited from previous governments.