OpenAI has officially launched GPT-5, its most powerful and advanced AI model yet, as weekly usage of ChatGPT soars past 700 million users globally.

Touted as OpenAI’s “smartest, fastest, most useful model yet,” GPT-5 marks a major step toward embedding intelligence at the core of business operations.

The model, the company said, brings significant gains in reasoning, accuracy, speed, and structured thinking, and is already being adopted by major organizations across sectors.

OpenAI says GPT-5 integrates and exceeds its previous innovations, including GPT-4o, the o-series reasoning models, agent capabilities, and advanced math into a unified engine poised to transform how businesses operate, innovate, and solve complex problems.

Global companies already using GPT-5

According to OpenAI, large corporations like BNY Mellon, California State University, Figma, Intercom, Lowe’s, Morgan Stanley, SoftBank, and T-Mobile have already started rolling out GPT-powered tools across departments.

It added that over 5 million users now subscribe to ChatGPT’s business products, according to OpenAI.

Senior Vice President of AI & Data at Amgen, Sean Bruich, said GPT-5 has already demonstrated increased accuracy, reliability, and speed across internal workflows.

“We hold AI to the highest bar for scientific accuracy and quality… GPT-5 is doing a better job navigating ambiguity where context matters,” he said.

OpenAI highlights several key upgrades with GPT-5 including faster and more accurate responses; improved context awareness and ambiguity resolution; more advanced reasoning and structured problem-solving; and enhanced API performance for building agent-based applications

The improvements make GPT-5 well-suited for high-stakes business use cases such as coding, customer engagement, research, and enterprise decision-making.

OpenAI said GPT-5 is now available to ChatGPT Team customers, with Enterprise and Edu customers set to gain access next week.

Developers can also begin using GPT-5 via the OpenAI API, which is now live. A premium version—GPT-5 Pro will soon be rolled out, offering extended reasoning capabilities and even more reliable, in-depth outputs for advanced use cases.

What you should know

The release comes at a critical time for the AI industry. The world’s biggest AI developers – Alphabet Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, which backs OpenAI – have dramatically increased capital expenditures to pay for AI data centers, nourishing investor hopes for great returns.

These four companies expect to spend nearly $400 billion this fiscal year in total.

OpenAI is now in early discussions to allow employees to cash out at a $500 billion valuation, a huge step-up from its current $300 billion valuation. Top AI researchers now command $100 million signing bonuses.