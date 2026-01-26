The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd) has confirmed that Chevron Nigeria, operator of the NNPC–Chevron joint venture, completed the Awodi-07 appraisal well, revealing significant hydrocarbons in the western Niger Delta.

The announcement was made on Monday by NNPC spokesperson Andy Odeh.

The well is located in the shallow offshore area of the western Niger Delta and is part of ongoing efforts to unlock further hydrocarbon potential within the JV’s portfolio.

According to NNPC, all activities were executed safely, efficiently, and in strict compliance with approved operational and regulatory standards.

Following comprehensive testing, logging, and data acquisition, the well was safely secured, bringing the programme to a successful close.

What the company is saying

Initial results from Awodi-07 are highly encouraging, confirming a substantial presence of hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones.

“This outcome represents a notable milestone for the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture on strengthening confidence in the underlying asset and reinforcing the prospectivity of the area,” the company said.

“The success of Awodi-07 further highlights the effectiveness of disciplined exploration, sound technical evaluation, and the strong operational collaboration between NNPC Ltd and its Joint Venture partner,” the company added.

“NNPC Limited and Chevron Nigeria Ltd work together under a joint venture agreement to operate several oil and gas fields in Nigeria’s Niger Delta.”

The results signal a boost in the potential output from the JV’s operations and provide optimism for future development in the region.

What NNPCL GCEO said

Commenting on the success, NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari praised Chevron Nigeria Limited for operational excellence and technical competence.

“The success of the Awodi-07 well further reinforces the strength of the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture and our shared commitment to responsibly growing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves,” Ojulari said.

“This achievement aligns squarely with our strategic priorities of increasing production, enhancing national energy security, and delivering sustainable value for the Nigerian people.”

Udy Ntia, Executive Vice-President, Upstream, NNPC, also emphasized the value of disciplined exploration and strong partnerships.

“This discovery underscores the importance of disciplined exploration programmes, strong partnerships, and the positive impact of the reforms introduced under the Petroleum Industry Act,” he said.

“We look forward to working closely with Chevron Nigeria Limited to mature this opportunity and progress it towards timely development and monetisation,” Ntia said.

Get up to speed

Drilling operations for Awodi-07 began in late November 2025 and concluded by mid-December 2025.

The NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture has been a key player in Nigeria’s offshore oil sector, with Chevron holding 40 per cent of the assets and NNPC Limited owning the remaining 60 per cent.

This partnership allows both companies to pool resources, technical expertise, and investments to maximise the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources.

Through sustained collaboration, the JV has been working toward increasing oil production to about 146,000 barrels per day (bpd), which is expected to support government revenue, create jobs, and contribute to national energy supply.

What you should know