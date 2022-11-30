The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has signed a $1.4 billion funding agreement for Northern Hydrocarbon Funding Limited.

A statement seen by Nairametrics said the financing agreement was arranged by Standard Chartered Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Note that about sixteen lenders are participating in the financing programme. And the NNPC’s Executive Vice President in charge of Upstream, Adokiye Tombomieye, have expressed delight over this, noting that it shows lenders’ confidence in the NNPC. He said:

“I am glad to welcome you to the signing ceremony of Project Panther, the $1.4 billion external project finance jointly arranged by Standard Chartered Bank UK and United Bank for Africa for Northern Hydrocarbon Funding Limited on behalf of the NNPC Limited/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture.

“We are truly delighted at the overwhelming response of each of the sixteen Lenders participating in this financing program, a clear demonstration of the great confidence reposed in us by the market.

“While this level of interest is not new to offerings by the NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture, the fact that is sustained at this time of very high uncertainties is indeed remarkable.

“It is obvious that our diligence in meeting debt service obligations especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has not gone unnoticed by the market, and I will therefore like to affirm our commitment delivering true value to our esteemed Lenders in this regard.”

For the record: The Kolmani oilfield is located in the Gongola Basin between Bauchi and Gombe states. It will be jointly developed by the NNPC alongside Sterling Global Oil and New Nigeria Development Company.

The discovery of oil in the north is expected to generate N32 trillion. The funds, if properly put to use, could pull millions of people out of poverty in the north; this will not only reduce the poverty level in the north but also in the country at large. The discovery of oil could potentially bring prosperity to the north, thus drastically reducing the poverty rate in the region.

