The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has announced plans to review the alleged forgery case filed against senior advocate Mike Ozekhome, SAN, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The disclosure was made in court by the Counsel to the AGF and Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, during proceedings at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The development comes amid earlier moves by the ICPC to arraign Ozekhome over an alleged forgery linked to a United Kingdom property transaction, a move now put on hold pending the AGF’s intervention.

What they are saying

At the resumed hearing, counsel announced their appearances, with Osuebeni Akpomesingha representing the ICPC and Kanu Agabi, SAN, a former AGF and Minister of Justice, appearing for the defendant.

Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, also announced his appearance on behalf of the AGF and informed the court of the decision to invoke the AGF’s constitutional powers under Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution.

“The Attorney-General has resolved to take over the matter from the ICPC pursuant to the powers conferred on his office by Section 174 of the Constitution.”

The AGF sought an adjournment to “enable his office to retrieve the case file from the ICPC, thoroughly review it, and determine the next line of action.”

The intervention would ensure “the highest standard of effectiveness, efficiency, diligence, and compliance with due process of law.”

The decision, he said, was guided by public interest and the need to instill “confidence, fairness, and competence in the criminal justice system.”

Oyedepo further assured the court that the defendant’s rights would be protected and that no party would suffer prejudice, after which he formally applied for the AGF to take over the trial, a request the ICPC did not oppose.

Backstory

Mike Ozekhome, SAN, was scheduled to be arraigned by the ICPC before an Abuja High Court over allegations bordering on forgery connected to a UK property transaction.

The case centres on claims by the anti-graft agency that the senior lawyer committed offences contrary to the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The ICPC alleges that Ozekhome, sometime in August 2021 or thereabout in London, directly received a property located at House 79, Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX.

The property was purportedly given to him by one Mr. Shani Tali, according to the Commission.

The agency claims that the alleged conduct amounts to a felony under Section 13 and is punishable under Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The arraignment scheduled for today was stalled following the AGF’s decision to intervene and review the case file.

What you should know

The AGF’s move in the Ozekhome case is part of a broader pattern of constitutional intervention in criminal proceedings initiated by law enforcement and anti-graft agencies.

In recent years, the Office of the Attorney-General has exercised its powers to discontinue or reassess prosecutions after reviewing case files.

The AGF previously discontinued a criminal case against three Ghanaian investors; Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Ansah Mensah, and Victor Quainoo, and a Nigerian lawyer, Abu Arome, over alleged forgery and share allocation.

In that instance, the AGF faulted the police for attempting to criminalize what was deemed a commercial dispute.

The AGF also withdrew copyright infringement charges against MTN Nigeria, its Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, and an executive after reviewing a case instituted by the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

In June 2025, charges against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, were discontinued to prevent what the AGF described as a potential miscarriage of justice.

Following submissions from counsel in the instant case, Justice Peter Kekemeke adjourned the matter until February 24 for arraignment, pending the outcome of the AGF’s review, which could either see the charges discontinued or allowed to proceed.