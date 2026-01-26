NGX Group, in partnership with Lagos State Government and Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), extendedProject BLOOM to Alimosho LGA, reaching 120 malnourished children with nutritional support, medical screening, and caregiver education.

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), in partnership with the Lagos State Government and the Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), has extended Project BLOOM (Bringing Life to Our Overlooked Minors) to Alimosho Local Government Area, continuing efforts to address child malnutrition in underserved communities across Lagos State.

The third outreach under the initiative, held in Alimosho within Lagos State Health District I, reached over 120 malnourished children, providing nutritional support, medical screening, and caregiver education.

This follows earlier interventions in Yaba and Ajegunle, which have collectively supported over 320 children and 300 caregivers, with monitoring data showing that more than 50% of beneficiaries in the first two phases entered recovery.

NGX Group staff volunteers worked alongside Lagos State health workers and HEI facilitators during the outreach, assisting with screenings and data recording. Structured follow-up visits are scheduled after four weeks to monitor recovery and provide extended care where necessary.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and CEO of NGX Group, linked the initiative to broader economic resilience. “Sustainable capital markets are built on strong social foundations,” he stated. “The recovery rates we see with Project BLOOM prove that targeted, collaborative action between the public sector, civil society, and the private sector can deliver tangible impact.”

Executive Director of HEI, Achunine Pascal, said child malnutrition remains a major contributor to under-five mortality in Nigeria, adding that Project BLOOM is designed to go beyond immediate food support through structured follow-up and continued care.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Alimosho Local Government Area, Honourable Akinpelu Ibrahim Johnson, said the initiative supports the council’s long-term strategy for improving child nutrition through early detection, prevention, and effective management of malnutrition.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health District I, Dr. Solomon Adeyanju commended NGX Group for its commitment to child health, describing Project BLOOM as a valuable complement to the state’s primary healthcare efforts.

With additional outreaches planned, the partners reaffirmed their commitment to reducing preventable child mortality while strengthening the social foundations required for sustainable economic growth.