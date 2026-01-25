Google Search trends from the first two weeks of January 2026 indicate that Nigerians are starting the year with a clear focus on entrepreneurship, self-improvement, health, and skills development.

The data released over the weekend suggests a shift from routine New Year resolutions to more intentional personal and economic planning, as individuals increasingly seek practical ways to improve their lives and income prospects.

The early-year search behaviour points to a population responding proactively to economic realities, personal goals, and changing work patterns, with a strong interest in flexible careers, wellness, and lifelong learning.

What the report is saying

Google’s search trend report shows that entrepreneurship remains a dominant area of interest, reinforcing its role as a key driver of economic aspiration in Nigeria.

Searches related to self-improvement and “becoming better” rose by about 40%, reflecting growing interest in personal growth across professional, educational, and social spheres.

According to the report, “how to start a business” emerged as the most searched “how to start” query in early January, recording an 80% increase.

Searches for digital and content-driven ventures, such as starting a blog, launching a podcast, and opening a YouTube channel, recorded high volumes.

“These trends suggest a growing appetite for flexible, creator-led business models, especially among younger Nigerians seeking alternative income streams,” Google said.

Commenting on the findings, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola Ogunlade, said the data reflects Nigeria’s collective ambition and desire for growth.

He noted that Google Search continues to serve as a cultural mirror of what matters most to Nigerians as they plan their futures.

Investing in personal growth and relationships

Personal development featured prominently in early 2026 search behaviour, with queries such as “how to be a good or better person” increasing by 20 per cent.

This interest went beyond individual success and extended to interpersonal relationships and emotional intelligence.

Nigerians searched for ways to become better partners, husbands, wives, listeners, and communicators.

Among the most popular “how to be a better” searches were becoming a better lover, girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, and wife.

Creativity-related searches, including becoming a better writer and singer, also ranked highly.

These patterns suggest that self-improvement goals for many Nigerians are closely tied to relationships, creativity, and personal fulfilment, rather than career advancement alone.

Well-being emerged as another major theme shaping search activity at the start of the year.

Searches for “how to eat healthy” and “healthy diet” rose by about 40%, pointing to renewed interest in nutrition and lifestyle changes.

Mental wellness also gained traction during the period, with searches for “how to meditate” increasing by a similar margin.

This trend suggests growing awareness of stress management and mental health, particularly as Nigerians navigate economic pressures, rising living costs, and evolving work arrangements.

What you should know

For the full year 2025, Google’s Year in Search report for Nigeria showed Senator Natasha Akpoti and footballer Eberechi Eze as the most searched Nigerian personalities of the year.