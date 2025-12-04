Google has released its 2025 Year in Search report for Nigeria, showing Senator Natasha Akpoti and footballer Eberechi Eze as the most searched Nigerian personalities of the year.

The annual report captures the topics Nigerians searched for the most and are curious about, including major news events, notable individuals, entertainment, questions, and lifestyle interests across the year.

“This year, Nigerians used Search to stay on top of a fast-moving news cycle. High-profile figures drove significant interest, with Senator Natasha Akpoti emerging as the #1 most searched Nigerian personality, highlighting how central political discourse was throughout the year,”

Beyond the domestic scene, Nigerians also kept a close watch on international events, with the Israel-Iran War and the US Elections featuring heavily in search trends

What the report is saying

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for West Africa, said the 2025 Year in Search goes beyond numbers to show what truly captured Nigerians’ attention.

“The 2025 Year in Search is more than just data; it’s a vibrant, unfiltered mirror of our collective attention.

“Whether it’s tracking the biggest headlines, reflecting on the legacies of icons we lost, or simply figuring out the latest slang, these lists show that Nigerians are using Search to actively engage with the world around them,” he said.

According to the report, Nigerians showed strong interest in a wide mix of personalities across politics, entertainment, sports and global pop culture. Locally, names such as Natasha Akpoti, Eberechi Eze, Governor Sim Fubara, Chika Ike, Mr Eazi, Kemi Adetiba, Hilda Baci, VDM, Priscilla Ojo drew significant attention.

On the global scene, searches were driven by figures like Gyokeres, Garnacho, Joao Pedro, Aaron Pierre and Tyler Perry.

Artists also featured prominently, with Aaron Pierre, Chika Ike, Juma Jux, Mr Eazi and Kemi Adetiba appearing among the most searched entertainers.

There was also noticeable curiosity about word meanings, especially Achalugo, allegedly and Labubu.

What you should know

In 2024, Nigerians’ top popular personalities were Bobrisky captured public curiosity, while artists such as Shallipopi and Khaid dominated the music scene. News searches were the U.S. elections, the new national anthem, and the national grid, showing strong interest in political and economic developments.

In entertainment, movies and TV series like A Tribe Called Judah, Treasure In The Sky, Damsel, Supacell, My Demon, and Queen of Tears drew attention.

Questions like “How much is dollar to naira today?”, “How to get perfectly defined curls for African hair?”, and “Who won the US presidential election?” topped the list of queries. Nigerians were curious about the meaning of words like “demure,” “steeze,” and “pet peeves,” turning to Search for answers.

More insights on Nigerians’ interests in 2025

In 2025, Nigerians used Google Search to follow major losses, cultural moments, and trending topics across politics, entertainment, and technology. Searches spiked following the deaths of notable figures such as Buhari, Pope Francis, and public personalities like Diogo Jota and Charlie Kirk.

The top news topics that captured Nigerians’ attention in 2025 included the Club World Cup, Diogo Jota, former President Muhammadu Buhari, Charlie Kirk, and the iPhone 17.

Tech trends also shaped online curiosity, with devices like the iPhone 17, Tecno Pop 10, Pop 10, Redmi 14C, Redmi 15C, and Tecno Spark 40, drawing significant attention from Nigerian netizens.

People also turned to Search for answers to pressing questions, including “Who is Charlie Kirk?”, “Who is Seyi Vodi?”, “Who is the new pope?”, “Who is Tompolo?”, as well as inquiries about trending topics such as “What is Labubu?”, “What is state of emergency?” “What is war crime?”, and “What is the meaning of Kelebu?”.

Culinary curiosity remained strong, with recipes like Martini, Ginger Shots, Chinchin, Sausage Rolls, Hummus, and Chickwizz trending among food enthusiasts.

Entertainment captured Nigerians’ attention across music. Top songs included Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) by Tkeyz featuring Steve Hills, Joy Is Coming by Fido, With You by Davido featuring Omah Lay, Laho by Shallipopi, My Darling by Chella, and Fun by Rema.

In film, Nigerians explored movies such as Straw, Sinners, Love in Every Word, and G20, showing a keen interest in both local and international productions.