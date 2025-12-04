The Nigerian Senate is considering an amendment to the Customs, Excise Tariffs Act to replace the current N10 per litre sugar-sweetened beverage tax with a percentage-based levy, earmarking part of the revenue for health programs.

Civil society groups and health advocates support the increase, while industry experts and the Organised Private Sector oppose it, citing duplication of ongoing federal tax reforms, potential job losses, and risks of creating conflicting tax regimes.

Policy analysts warn that the move could undermine the executive-led fiscal reform agenda aimed at harmonizing taxes, while the Ministry of Finance has urged greater synergy among government bodies to avoid fragmentation and economic disruption.

In what could prove to be another governance misalignment, the Nigerian National Assembly has begun moves to single out the beverage industry for a debatable Sugar-Sweetened Beverage (SSB) tax increase.

This follows a public hearing held by the Senate Joint Committee on Finance, Customs and Excise, held on Thursday, November 27th, 2025 on a bill proposing an amendment of the Customs, Excise Tariffs, etc. (Consolidation) Act (CETA).

The amendment, in summary, aims to increase the current fixed N10 per litre excise duty.

The Customs, Excise Tariffs, etc. (Consolidation) Act (CETA) is the legal framework that governs import duties, excise tariffs, and related levies in Nigeria.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo, is titled “Bill for an Act to Amend Section 21(3) of the Customs, Excise Tariffs, Etc. (Consolidation) Act to Replace the Fixed Ten Naira (N10) Per Litre Excise Duty on Non-Alcoholic, Carbonated Sugar-Sweetened Beverage with a Percent Levy Per Litre of the Retail Price, and to Provide for the Earmarking of a Portion of the Revenue for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Programmes.”

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate, civil society organisations (CSOs), including Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and other stakeholders working in public health, rallied the Senate for an upward review and restructuring of the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage (SSB) Tax.

They were unanimous in calling for a shift from the current specific excise of N10 imposed on each litre of sugary drink to a stronger ad valorem, percentage-based system that raises the overall rate and secure what they called a dedicated revenue for strengthening Nigeria’s health sector.

However, this proposed amendment of the CETA by the National assembly is already facing opposition from industry experts, many of whom described it as a duplication of ongoing Federal Government tax reforms. They also view the proponents of the increase as familiar names who have been pushing an agenda of increasing ad valorem, without fully addressing the underlying issues behind Nigeria’s Non-Communicable Diseases challenges.

Critics argue that these legislative amendments being sort through the national assembly overlap with reforms already being pursued by the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee, which was established to streamline Nigeria’s tax system and reduce duplication. The Federal Government’s tax reform agenda, spearheaded by the executive, aims to consolidate multiple tax laws into a unified framework, improve compliance, and reduce the burden on businesses.

This was why the Taiwo Oyedele-led presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms was set up to focus on simplifying the tax system, harmonising taxes across government tiers, coordinating reforms like a new progressive capital gains tax, increasing compliance, and boosting the tax-to-GDP among others.

A major argument against the senate move is the view that the legislature seeks to introduce parallel changes to CETA and by this, risks undermining the executive’s coordinated reform process.

Policy analysts warn that this could create conflicting tax regimes, confusing investors and businesses while weakening Nigeria’s fiscal credibility. The move is seen as a potential power tussle, with the legislature asserting its authority over taxation while the executive insists on a harmonized approach.

Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) has also voiced strong opposition, describing the amendment as “shocking and discriminatory”, especially in its singling out of the beverage industry for punitive excise increases. OPSN, which includes the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and other key business associations, made the call during a public hearing. The group specifically opposed the introduction of higher excise rates on non-alcoholic drinks.

In a position paper, OPSN cautioned that the proposed amendment is “misaligned with the Federal Government’s fiscal reform direction” and contains “several legal and administrative gaps.” It argued that a steep increase in excise duties could threaten jobs, reduce investment, and weaken industrial stability.

“Nigeria’s excise framework is becoming increasingly fragmented as new levies are introduced without assessing their combined impact on production, employment, exports, and inflation,” the group said.

It noted further: “A higher levy could raise operating costs, reduce capacity utilisation, and push retail prices higher, harming households and small businesses while reducing VAT and Company Income Tax collections.”

With these submissions, it is clear that effecting a sudden change in sugar tax will require further considerations of all related issues, especially with CSOs seemingly pursuing an agenda that fails to address Nigeria’s political, health and economic realities. For instance, it has been established that Nigeria does not have a sugar consumption problem, given that the country’s consumption is less than what is recommended by the World Health Organisation.

It is noteworthy, however, that the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, was represented at the event. Bashir Abdulkadir, a Director of Technical Services, who stood in for the minister, said the ministry was aware of the bill and also drew attention to Section 13 of the Customs, Excise Tariffs, Etc. (Consolidation) Act, that empowers the president as the sole authority to vary rates.

He further reminded all that the ministry was already working on a comprehensive process that would cover SSBs and alcoholic drinks and urged the Senate to take note. With this timely reminder, it does appear that a greater synergy among government bodies is necessary, instead of the current approach that seems to forget the work already done by the executive.

Prof. Godfrey Omojefe, the President of the Chartered Institute of Financial and Investment Analysts of Nigeria (CIFIAN) is a leading voice in sugar-sweetened beverages and non-alcoholic drinks taxation issues.