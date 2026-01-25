Air France and British Airways flight cancellations have disrupted hundreds of travelers across the UK and France.

This is according to a publication on the website of travel media platform, Travel and Tour World (TTW), on Sunday.

The disruption has caused chaos at major airports like Heathrow, Paris Orly, and Lucciana, leaving tourists and business travellers stranded or facing significant delays in their travel plans.

What the report is saying

According to TTW, both airlines cancelled a combined 52 flights. They delayed 23 others due to a mix of adverse weather conditions and operational challenges, including crew shortages and air traffic control delays.

The disruptions affected several international routes, with knock-on effects across major European and transatlantic travel corridors.

“Hundreds of travelers have been grounded across France and the UK today as Air France and British Airways cancelled 52 flights and delayed 23, primarily due to weather-related issues and operational challenges, including crew shortages and air traffic control delays.

British Airways was reportedly the most impacted, cancelling 39 flights and delaying 11 others, with London Heathrow bearing the brunt of the disruptions.

Several long-haul flights to the United States, including services to Nashville, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and New York, were cancelled, triggering further delays for connecting passengers and compounding congestion throughout the day.

More insights

Air France also faced operational setbacks, cancelling 13 flights and delaying 12 others, mainly affecting services to and from Paris airports.

Some of the impacted routes included flights connecting Paris with North America and the Middle East, leading to overcrowding at Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly as passengers sought alternative travel arrangements.

TTW reported that both airlines issued apologies to affected travellers and said they were working to rebook passengers and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

However, the publication noted that disruptions could persist in the coming days due to aircraft and crew displacement.

Passengers travelling through key hubs such as Heathrow, Paris Orly, and Lucciana were advised to monitor flight updates closely, as further delays and schedule changes could not be ruled out.

What you should know

While Air France and British Airways are grappling with cancellations and delays across the UK and France, several global airlines are also adjusting their operations in response to wider geopolitical and airspace risks, particularly in the Middle East.

Dutch carrier KLM has suspended flights to destinations including Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, and Tel Aviv, citing precautionary measures linked to regional security concerns.

In a statement published on its website on Saturday, the airline said it is currently avoiding the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Israel, and parts of the Gulf region due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Other European carriers have taken similar steps. Lufthansa has been bypassing Iranian and Iraqi airspace while operating limited daytime flights to destinations such as Tel Aviv and Amman.

Finnair has rerouted flights to Doha and Dubai over Saudi Arabia, avoiding Iraqi, Iranian, Syrian, and Israeli airspace, while Wizz Air has introduced technical stops in parts of Europe for some westbound services.

British Airways, which is currently dealing with operational disruptions in the UK and France, also briefly suspended flights to Bahrain earlier in January. Air France, meanwhile, resumed flights to Dubai on January 24 after a temporary one-day suspension.