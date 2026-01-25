Dutch airline KLM has suspended flights to Dubai, Riyadh, and other Middle East destinations.

The disclosure was made in a statement published on the airline’s website on Saturday, titled “Statement on the situation in the Middle East.”

The suspension comes as a precaution due to regional airspace risks, amid ongoing tensions and geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

What they are saying

In its statement, KLM explained that it is currently avoiding the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and Israel, as well as parts of the Gulf region.

As a result, flights to Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, and Tel Aviv will not operate until further notice. Passengers affected by cancellations have already been informed.

“Due to the geopolitical situation, KLM is currently avoiding the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel as a precaution, as well as the airspace over several countries in the Gulf region. This means that, until further notice, we will not be operating flights to Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam and Tel Aviv,” the statement read in part.

The airline added that it will not rebook passengers on flights scheduled for 24 or 25 January, citing that other carriers are also suspending flights to the Middle East.

Passengers will be rebooked as soon as possible, while those who prefer not to travel can request a voucher or a full refund. KLM said it continues to monitor the situation closely.

Backstory

Since late December 2025, parts of the Middle East have faced widespread unrest driven by economic hardship, social grievances, and political tensions.

In Iran, protests have been met with a harsh crackdown by security forces, resulting in thousands of deaths and mass detentions, with rights groups estimating over 5,000 fatalities.

Concerns over human rights abuses and instability have prompted the United States to deploy significant military assets, including an aircraft carrier strike group, to the region.

The move reflects heightened tensions and the potential for broader conflict, as authorities in affected countries warn that external intervention could trigger retaliation.

The situation has drawn international attention, with world powers monitoring developments for signs of escalation or possible diplomatic resolutions.

What you should know

Several airlines and businesses are adjusting operations in the Middle East amid geopolitical tensions and airspace restrictions.

Air France resumed Dubai flights on January 24 after a one-day suspension. Lufthansa is bypassing Iranian and Iraqi airspace, operating limited day flights to Tel Aviv and Amman between January 14 and 19.

British Airways briefly suspended Bahrain flights from January 16 to 24. Finnair rerouted Doha and Dubai flights over Saudi Arabia, avoiding Iraqi, Iranian, Syrian, and Israeli airspace.

Wizz Air is bypassing Iraqi and Iranian airspace, with some westbound flights stopping in Cyprus or Greece.

Beyond aviation, India is seeking new markets for basmati rice as unrest and economic instability in Iran disrupt shipments and payments, targeting Africa, West Asia, and Europe to maintain revenue.