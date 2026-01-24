The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of AAC Consulting Limited for stealing N30.56 million belonging to contract staff of Chevron Nigeria Limited.

The conviction was delivered on Friday, January 23, 2026, by Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, according to a statement issued by the anti-graft agency.

The case relates to alleged offences dating back to 2013 and centres on the unlawful conversion of funds meant for contract staff of Chevron Nigeria Limited.

What the EFCC said

The EFCC said AAC Consulting Limited was arraigned on January 12, 2026, by its Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 on an amended one-count charge bordering on stealing, contrary to Section 285(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 44, Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

According to the Commission, the charge accused the company of dishonestly converting funds belonging to Chevron contract staff for its own use.

The charge reads:

“That AAC Consulting Limited, on or about 27th April 2013, at Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, dishonestly converted to its own use the aggregate sum of N30,564,635.81 (Thirty Million, Five Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Thirty-Five Naira, Eighty-One Kobo), property of contract staff of Chevron Nigeria Limited.”

Backstory

The EFCC disclosed that the trial commenced on June 5, 2023, when AAC Consulting Limited and its Managing Director, Anthony Adeoye, were arraigned before the court on a 50-count charge bordering on stealing and issuance of dud cheques.

Both defendants initially pleaded not guilty, prompting the commencement of a full trial.

During the proceedings, prosecuting counsel, I. O. Daramola, called two witnesses and tendered several documents, which were admitted in evidence and marked as exhibits by the court.

The Commission said the defendants later repaid the full sum involved to the petitioner in December 2023, after which they changed their plea from not guilty to guilty.

Following the repayment, the EFCC amended the charge, and the company pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of stealing.

Court ruling

At the resumed proceedings on Friday, Justice Oshodi found AAC Consulting Limited guilty and convicted the company accordingly.

The court ordered the firm to pay a fine of N5 million within 14 days, warning that failure to comply would result in the winding up of the company.

What you should know

Nairametrics has reported several cases in recent years where Nigerian courts convicted corporate entities prosecuted by the EFCC for financial crimes.

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi convicted FARM360 Limited and MCBHADMOS Trans-Atlantic Trade Limited for illegally collecting N80 million from investors through unlicensed collective investment schemes, imposing fines on the companies after conviction.

Quintessential Investment Company Limited was also convicted for similar illegal capital market operations, having collected over N1.2 billion from investors before defaulting on returns

A Lagos State High Court convicted Partnership Securities Limited, along with its chairman, Victor Ogiemwonyi, for stealing nearly N953.6 million and $80,000 in proceeds from a share sale entrusted to the firm, fining both the company and Ogiemwonyi and ordering restitution to the investor.

In 2025, an Oyo State High Court also convicted Detorrid Heritage Investment Limited, alongside its principal, for more than N1 billion in investment fraud, sentencing the defendant to a multi-year prison term after prosecution by the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate