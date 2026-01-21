Sahara Group Foundation signed an MoU with Plan International Nigeria to advance inclusive, community-led recycling through itsSahara Go Recycling Project, combining waste-to-wealth innovation with gender-focused empowerment.

The partnership emphasizes social inclusion, targeting at least 60% adolescent girls, and integrates climate action with economic opportunity, skills development, and safeguarding measures to promote dignity and resilience.

This initiative supports multiple SDGs, including responsible consumption, climate action, gender equality, and decent work, reinforcing Sahara Group’s sustainability philosophy and Plan International’s commitment to child rights and community development.

Sahara Group Foundation, the social responsibility division of international energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, has signed a Strategic Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Plan International Nigeria to deepen inclusive, community-led recycling interventions through its flagship Sahara Go Recycling Project.

The partnership brings together Sahara Group Foundation’s waste-to-wealth expertise and Plan International’s global leadership in child rights, gender equality, and community development, reinforcing a shared commitment to environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, and social inclusion, especially for vulnerable children, young people, and women.

Speaking at the official MoU signing ceremony, Chidilim Menakaya, Director, Sahara Group Foundation, described the collaboration as a powerful intersection of climate action and human development.

“Sahara Go Recycling was conceived in 2021 as more than an environmental initiative; it is a deliberate platform for inclusion, dignity, and sustainable livelihoods. Designed to unlock economic opportunity at the grassroots, the initiative transforms waste into value while creating pathways for income generation and enterprise. Our partnership with Plan International strengthens this vision by placing empowerment and resilience at the core of our approach, ensuring that environmental responsibility translates into lasting economic value, social inclusion, and shared prosperity for households and communities”.

Also speaking, Dr. Charles Usie, Country Director of Plan International Nigeria, expressed excitement about the collaboration: “This partnership speaks directly to the kind of future we want to build for girls and their communities. When environmental action is intentionally designed to create livelihood, dignity, and economic empowerment, girls are better positioned to learn, build skills, and contribute meaningfully to their families and communities. We are excited to work with Sahara Group Foundation to ensure that initiatives like Sahara Go Recycling translate climate responsibility into real action, creating opportunities that enable girls to build skills, and a more secure future”

Sheila Ojei, Director of Philanthropy and Resource Mobilization at Plan International Nigeria, added: “Our shared vision is to ensure that young people, particularly girls, can thrive in safe, healthy, and supportive environments. This partnership places strong emphasis on gender inclusion, with at least 60 percent of participants expected to be adolescent girls, while embedding safeguarding and accountability into how economic and environmental opportunities are delivered”

Bethel Obioma, Head of Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, noted that the partnership reflects Sahara Group’s broader sustainability philosophy. “At Sahara Group, sustainability is about people as much as systems. This partnership reinforces our belief that environmental solutions must deliver social value. By aligning Sahara Go Recycling with Plan International’s development expertise, we are creating a model where climate responsibility directly improves lives and livelihoods.”

Sahara Go Recycling is one of the four flagship projects of Sahara Group Foundation. It is a waste-to-wealth initiative designed to empower communities by turning recyclable waste into economic value, while promoting environmental sustainability and inclusive economic opportunities. At its core, the project demonstrates how environmental responsibility can serve as a catalyst for social impact, economic empowerment, and long-term sustainability.

The partnership builds on Sahara Group Foundation’s track record of deploying innovative, scalable solutions that link enterprise development, environmental stewardship, and social impact, while leveraging Sahara Group’s culture of excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation. Both organisations expressed optimism that the project will unlock new pathways for sustainable development by integrating environmental action with social protection, skills development, and inclusive economic participation.

Ultimately, the project will support the promotion of critical Sustainable Development Goals including SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities), SDG 13 (climate action), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), SDG 10 (reduced inequalities), SDG 5 (gender equality), SDG 4 (quality education), and SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals).

For more information about Sahara Go Recycling and the EXTRApreneurship initiatives of Sahara Group Foundation, please visit: www.saharagroupfoundation.org.