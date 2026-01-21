Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has secured her third Guinness World Records (GWR) title following a surprise recognition for achieving the world’s largest serving of rice.

The development was confirmed by Guinness World Records after a post-event review of her 2025 record attempt in collaboration with food brand Gino.

The latest recognition further cements Baci’s status as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished culinary figures on the global stage.

Guinness confirmed that the record-breaking feat was achieved on September 12, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos, where Baci and her team prepared 8,780 kilograms of rice.

Although the initial goal was to set a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, Guinness later determined that the same effort also qualified as the largest serving of rice overall.

What they are saying

Baci announced the development on January 20, 2026, after receiving official confirmation from Guinness World Records via email.

The recognition, which came several months after the initial record announcement, took the chef by surprise and added an extra milestone to her growing list of global achievements.

“Congratulations, you are Officially Amazing (again)! It has come to our attention when comparing record guidelines of the two record titles that when you and your team attempted and achieved ‘Largest serving of Nigerian style jollof rice’ you also achieved the record title of ‘Largest serving of rice’, so you have been proactively awarded this record title too,” Guinness World Records said in the email signed by Andrew Fanning, Head of Client Partnering, Records Creative Team.

“Woke up a three-time Guinness World Records holder and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. Five months after the initial record announcement, I was just finding out that there was more,” Baci wrote while reacting to the news.

“What I thought was one record turned out to be two. And now, officially, that makes three Guinness World Records in total,” she added.

According to Guinness World Records, the largest serving of rice measured 8,780 kilograms and was achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, on September 12, 2025.

What you should know

Hilda Baci’s latest recognition builds on a series of record-breaking achievements that have defined her rise to international prominence. In May 2023, Baci set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual after cooking continuously for 93 hours and 11 minutes, following a detailed review of her attempt by Guinness.

Although her original goal was to cook for 100 hours, Guinness adjusted the final time to account for rest and essential activities, still surpassing the previous global record.

In September 2025, she earned her second Guinness title for preparing the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice alongside Gino during an event in Lagos.