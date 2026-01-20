A Federal Capital Territory High Court has struck out the criminal charge filed against Ghanaian investors behind JonahCapital Ltd and a Nigerian lawyer over the River Park Estate dispute.

The decision was delivered on Tuesday by Justice Modupe-Osho Adebiyi following an application by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), according to court proceedings.

The ruling brings to a halt a prosecution initiated by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over alleged forgery linked to share allocation in the high-profile Abuja real estate development and signals a major legal turn in a case that has drawn regulatory and public attention.

What they are saying

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the AGF counsel, Aishatu Kalthungo informed the court that she had received directives to discontinue the matter under the Attorney-General’s constitutional powers.

The application for withdrawal was anchored on “Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution”, which permits the AGF to terminate criminal proceedings at any stage before judgment.

Following the application, which the defence team did not oppose, the court agreed with the request and struck out the charge accordingly.

Backstory

The criminal case arose from allegations of forgery and the purported illegal allocation of 99 million shares connected to River Park Estate in Abuja.

The defendants included three Ghanaian nationals, Mr. Samuel Esson Jonah, Mr. Kojo Ansah Mensah, and Mr. Victor Quainoo, alongside a Nigerian lawyer, Mr. Abu Arome, Esq.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the AGF ordered a review of police actions relating to the River Park Estate dispute.

The Justice Ministry faulted the findings of the IGP Monitoring Unit, describing them as misleading and inconsistent with the standard required to establish criminal liability.

The AGF maintained that the police sought to criminalise a commercial dispute involving ownership, shareholding, and contractual obligations, contrary to Section 8(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

It further stated that the police lacked jurisdiction to determine land ownership or adjudicate contractual disagreements.

The AGF also directed the Corporate Affairs Commission to rescind administrative actions taken on the basis of what it termed a discredited police report.

Based on these findings, the AGF directed the termination of the criminal charges and warned against actions capable of undermining ongoing judicial proceedings.

What you should know

The court decision marks a significant development in one of the most closely watched real estate disputes in the Federal Capital Territory.

River Park Estate is located along Airport Road, Abuja, a corridor widely regarded as prime real estate due to its commercial and residential value.

Allegations of land grabbing and unlawful possession have been increasing in the FCT, drawing attention from law enforcement and regulatory authorities.

The River Park Estate dispute has involved both Nigerian and Ghanaian interests, heightening its profile and scrutiny.

The case underscores the sensitivity surrounding land ownership and investment disputes in Abuja.