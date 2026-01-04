The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) has requested a police investigation into alleged intimidation and destruction of property at River Park Estate, Abuja.

This is according to correspondence issued by the then Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Federation, M.B. Abubakar, and reviewed by Nairametrics.

The directive comes months after an Abuja High Court fixed a date for the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to arraign three Ghanaians and a Nigerian lawyer over forgery allegations linked to an alleged illegal allocation of 99 million shares connected to River Park Estate.

What the AGF is saying

In the correspondence dated December 30, 2025, following a comprehensive review of police investigation reports and case files, Abubakar stated that no prima facie evidence of forgery or related offences had been established against the affected individuals under Charge No: CR/402/25.

Those affected include Mr. Samuel Esson Jonah, Mr. Kojo Ansah Mensah, Mr. Victor Quainoo, and Mr. Abu Arome, Esq.

The AGF faulted the findings of the IGP Monitoring Unit, led by Akin Fakorede, describing them as misleading and inconsistent with the burden and standard of proof required to establish criminal liability.

According to the Justice Ministry, the Monitoring Unit allegedly attempted to criminalise what is essentially a commercial dispute involving ownership, shareholding, and contractual obligations, contrary to Section 8(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The AGF also criticised statements made by the IGP Monitoring Unit and the Force Public Relations Officer at the time, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, during a press conference on June 27, 2025, where certain individuals, including Paul Odili were publicly declared as the “owners” and “managers” of River Park Estate without any judicial determination.

According to the AGF, the police lack jurisdiction to determine land ownership or adjudicate contractual disputes and must refrain from making prejudicial public statements that could undermine ongoing court proceedings.

More details from the directive

While dismissing the forgery allegations, the AGF acknowledged complaints of destruction of property, criminal intimidation, and assault on staff, agents, customers, and residents of River Park Estate, allegedly carried out by thugs acting on the directives of Paul Odili.

In response, the AGF formally requested the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to investigate these allegations and ensure adequate security at the estate.

The directive also called on the police to safeguard lives and property and guarantee the peaceful enjoyment of the estate by all residents.

Additionally, the AGF ordered the termination of the criminal case against Mr. Jonah, Mr. Mensah, Mr. Quainoo, and Mr. Arome.

On the issue of the alleged unlawful expropriation of shares, the AGF directed the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to immediately rescind all administrative actions taken based on what it described as the discredited report of the IGP Monitoring Unit.

The Justice Ministry further warned against any conduct capable of undermining the authority, integrity, and independence of the courts.

What you should know

M.B. Abubakar, who issued the directive as DPP, has since retired from the Federal Ministry of Justice, Nairametrics reports.

He has been succeeded by Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, a former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecutor appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Court proceedings relating to the River Park Estate dispute remain pending before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As of press time, the next adjourned date had not been communicated to Nairametrics.

Why this matters

The development highlights one of the most closely watched real estate disputes in recent times, involving Nigerian and Ghanaian interests and drawing the attention of law enforcement and regulatory authorities.

River Park Estate occupies a strategic location along Airport Road in Abuja, making it a highly valuable property.

Nairametrics notes that allegations of land grabbing and unlawful possession have been rising in the Federal Capital Territory, prompting increased enforcement actions by the FCT Administration amid criticisms.

While the police initially pursued criminal charges, including fraud and land grabbing in respect of the River Park Estate, the AGF’s intervention signals a shift toward treating aspects of the dispute as untrue, civil and commercial in nature.

Although Paul Odili and others retain the right to pursue their claims through the courts, the AGF, under constitutional powers, may apply for the withdrawal of criminal charges at any stage of proceedings—an authority previously exercised in high-profile cases involving multinational companies such as MTN.