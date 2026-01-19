The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed slightly lower on Monday, 19 January 2026, slipping by 0.01% to settle at 166,112.5 points.

This reflects a modest 17-point decline from the day’s opening level of 166,129.5 points, despite a noticeable uptick in trading activity.

Market activity strengthened as trading volume climbed to 629 million shares from 539.8 million in the previous session, with total market capitalisation at N106.34 trillion across 57,858 deals.

NSLTECH (Secure Electronic Technology) and Access Holdings were the most actively traded stocks, driving market turnover for the day.

What the data is saying

The ASI’s marginal decline trimmed its year-to-date return to 6.75%, signalling cautious investor sentiment amid selective buying.

On the gainers’ table, NCR, Champion Breweries, and Learn Africa each advanced by the maximum 10%. Conversely, IMG and HMCALL led the decliners, shedding 9.95% and 9.88%, respectively.

Trading activity increased across several counters.

NSLTECH recorded the highest volume, with 83.3 million shares traded, followed by Access Holdings (52.8 million shares) and Jaiz Bank (39.7 million shares).

Tantalizers and Fidelity Bank completed the top five by volume, exchanging 34.2 million and 23.6 million shares, respectively.

By transaction value, Zenith Bank topped the chart with trades worth N1.56 billion.

Aradel and Access Holdings followed closely with N1.51 billion and N1.21 billion, while GTCO recorded N1.2 billion in trades.

UBA rounded out the top five with N697.2 million worth of shares exchanged.

Top 5 Gainers

NCR — up 10.00% to N141.40

Champion — up 10.00% to N19.25

Learn Africa — up 10.00% to N7.15

TrippleG — up 9.94% to N5.86

Neimeth — up 9.90% to N11.10

Top 5 Losers

IMG — down 9.95% to N34.85

HMCALL — down 9.88% to N3.83

LivingTrust — down 9.57% to N4.44

Ikeja Hotel — down 7.28% to N32.50

Union Dicon — down 5.26% to N9.00

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Stocks worth over N1 trillion (SWOOTs) ended the session largely on a bearish note.

Nigerian Breweries declined by 4.01%, while International Breweries shed 0.33%.

On the positive side, Fidelity Bank gained 0.25%.

Among the FUGAZ banking stocks, performance was mixed.

Zenith Bank advanced by 2.22%, Access Holdings rose 0.66%, while UBA closed flat.

On the downside, First HoldCo slipped 1.92% and GTCO declined by 1.57%.

Why it matters

The subdued close reflects growing investor caution after recent market gains, as profit-taking and selective buying continue to influence trading behaviour.

Despite the slight decline, the sharp increase in trading volume points to active repositioning rather than broad-based selling, suggesting that market liquidity remains healthy.

How the market moves through this consolidation phase will be key in determining whether the broader rally is sustained or gives way to a deeper pullback.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is undergoing a mild retracement as investors take profit and reassess valuations.

While renewed buying interest in select large-cap stocks could extend the broader rally, the market remains vulnerable to further pullbacks in the near term due to stretched price levels.