The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has transitioned into a holding company (HoldCo) structure as part of efforts to adapt to Nigeria’s decentralised electricity regulatory framework introduced by the Electricity Act 2023.

The development was disclosed in a statement published on the AEDC website on Monday.

The company said the restructuring is aimed at improving operational agility, strengthening corporate governance, and enhancing electricity service delivery across its franchise areas amid evolving state-level regulations.

The transition reflects broader changes in Nigeria’s power sector following the Electricity Act 2023, which empowers state governments to establish independent electricity markets and regulatory commissions.

AEDC said the new structure positions it to operate more efficiently while responding to varying regulatory requirements across the states it serves.

What they are saying

AEDC said the HoldCo structure is a direct response to recent regulatory changes and will allow it to align more effectively with state electricity markets.

The AEDC also disclosed that it incorporated two new subsidiary companies — Niger Electricity Distribution Company and the Kogi Electricity Distribution Company — as part of the transformation.

“These entities will operate under the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC) and the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC), respectively, while remaining integral members of the AEDC Group.” “All subsidiaries will operate as one integrated AEDC family, with uniform Conditions of Service for employees, ensuring workforce stability and fairness.” “The Holdco structure aligns perfectly with our goal to enhance operational efficiency and adapt to Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape while exploring new opportunities, drive growth and contribute to Nigeria’s energy sector development.” “Key executive appointments were made, including Engr. Sam Odekina as Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of Niger Electricity Distribution Company, and Mr. Desmond Eboh as Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of Kogi Electricity Distribution Company.

Flashback

The restructuring follows the enactment of the Electricity Act 2023, which decentralised Nigeria’s electricity regulation by allowing states to set up their own electricity markets and regulatory bodies.

The Act enables states to create independent electricity regulatory commissions, reducing sole reliance on federal oversight.

In October, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) announced a major restructuring of its operations with the creation of a new subsidiary, Excel Electricity Distribution Company Limited, which will exclusively handle power distribution across Lagos State.

What you should know

AEDC currently serves the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and parts of Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa states.