Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has launched a portal for the electronic filing of criminal cases through the Nigerian Case Management System (NCMS).

The launch was announced on Monday and marks the commencement of digital filing of criminal cases in the state’s High Courts.

The initiative is part of efforts by the Taraba State Government to strengthen judicial processes and improve access to justice through technology.

What the governor said

Governor Kefas, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Timothy Kataps, described the launch as a historic milestone for the state. He said the initiative demonstrated the government’s commitment to strengthening institutions, deepening the rule of law, and promoting effective governance.

“I commend the Taraba State Judiciary which has taken a major step toward digital transformation with the official launch of NCMS and e-Filing Portal. It is an initiative aimed at modernising court processes, improving case management, and ensuring faster and more efficient delivery of justice,” he said

The governor also pledged the government’s continued support for the modernisation of the judiciary, stressing that technology remains critical to achieving swift, fair, and transparent justice.

Kefas further assured that the state government would provide the necessary resources and infrastructure required to sustain ongoing judicial reforms.

More details

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of Taraba State, Justice Joel Agya, explained that the e-filing portal would allow for the electronic filing of originating processes and subsequent applications.

Justice Agya said the platform would improve case tracking and monitoring from the point of filing to final determination, while significantly reducing delays linked to manual registry procedures. He added that the system would enhance the security, integrity, and accessibility of court records and promote better docket control and time management by judges.

According to him, the platform is designed to support judicial decision-making rather than replace it, ensuring that administrative processes do not hinder the delivery of timely justice.

What you should know

The launch of the e-filing portal in Taraba comes at a time when Nigeria’s judicial system is increasingly embracing digital tools to improve efficiency and access to justice.

The Federal High Court announced that its electronic filing system will go live in the Lagos Division from 23 June 2025, ending manual filing of new cases and requiring all filings to be done through the designated e-filing portal.

The system has already been implemented in other divisions, including Abuja, and aligns with the National Judicial Council’s Judicial Information Technology Policy, which seeks to improve transparency, efficiency, and access to justice across the country.

Lawyers must obtain a Legal Mail account to use the portal, submit affidavits electronically, and adhere to new filing rules and fee regulations.