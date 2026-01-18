The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has tightened rules on the use of photographs in immigration applications.

Thus, ending the reuse of older images and eliminating self-submitted photos to strengthen identity verification.

Under the new policy, USCIS will no longer reuse photographs taken more than three years ago.

This sharply reduces a previous allowance that permitted photo reuse for up to a decade. The agency has also stopped accepting photographs uploaded directly by applicants.

Requiring instead that images be captured by USCIS or authorized biometric service providers.

What USCIS is saying

USCIS said the change reflects concerns that older photographs no longer reliably represent applicants’ current appearance. Thus, complicating identity verification and fraud prevention. Officials noted that physical features can change significantly over time, particularly across long immigration timelines.

The policy marks a clear departure from practices adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, when USCIS relaxed biometric requirements to reduce in-person appointments.

During that period, some applicants were permitted to rely on photographs taken many years earlier, occasionally more than two decades old.

Following the pandemic, the agency initially limited photo reuse to 10 years. That window has now been reduced to 36 months.

Also, USCIS will no longer accept photographs submitted directly by applicants. All images must now be taken by USCIS or approved partners during biometric services appointments.

The agency said the change is intended to reduce the risk of identity theft, photo manipulation, and misuse of outdated or altered images.

Context

Under the updated policy, USCIS may reuse an existing photograph only if it was taken within the past 36 months at a biometric services appointment. The rule applies primarily to immigration benefit requests that do not otherwise require new biometrics.

Even then, the agency retains full discretion to request a new photograph whenever it deems it necessary.

Certain forms will continue to require fresh biometric collection, including new photographs. These include:

Application for Naturalization (Form N-400)

Application for Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-600)

Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card (Form I-90)

Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (Form I-485)

For these applications, applicants should expect to provide new photographs regardless of prior submissions.

What you should know

Applicants should no longer assume that USCIS will rely on photographs already on file. Even in cases where biometrics were previously waived, new appointments may now be required.

The revised photo policy follows a series of administrative changes that signal a broader tightening of the U.S. immigration system.

USCIS had earlier announced that new immigration filing fees will take effect from January 1, 2026, following an annual inflation adjustment mandated under H.R. 1.

The fee update reflects inflation recorded between July 2024 and July 2025 and is part of a statutory requirement that the Department of Homeland Security revise certain immigration fees at the start of each fiscal year.

At the same time, USCIS proposed additional measures aimed at strengthening security screening, including a rule that would require applicants for green cards and visas to disclose their social media handles.