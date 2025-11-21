The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced new immigration filing fees that will take effect from January 1, 2026, following an annual inflation adjustment required under H.R. 1.

The update reflects inflation recorded between July 2024 and July 2025, in line with the fee-adjustment requirement under H.R. 1.

According to USCIS, the updated fees come from the mandatory annual adjustment process introduced in H.R. 1, which requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to revise certain immigration fees at the start of every fiscal year based on inflation.

USCIS stated that beginning from FY 2026, these annual updates will continue in each subsequent year. The agency explained that all applications postmarked on or after January 1, 2026, must carry the new costs. It added that the increase applies specifically to the categories listed in the announcement.

Full breakdown of increasing fees

The update affects several categories of the Employment Authorization Document (EAD), Temporary Protected Status (TPS) filings, parole-related applications and the asylum application fee, though the asylum fee itself remains stayed due to a court order.

The adjusted fees include:

Asylum-related fees

Annual Asylum Application Fee increases from 100 dollars to 102 dollars, though USCIS noted it remains stayed by court order.

Form I-765 EAD for initial asylum applicants rises from 550 dollars to 560 dollars.

Parole-related EAD fees

Initial parole EAD increases from 550 dollars to 560 dollars.

Renewal or extension of parole EAD increases from 275 dollars to 280 dollars.

Form I-131 (Part 9) EAD requested for a new period of parole (re-parole) increases from 275 dollars to 280 dollars

Temporary Protected Status fees

Form I-765 EAD for initial TPS applicants increases from 550 dollars to 560 dollars.

TPS renewal or extension EAD rises from 275 dollars to 280 dollars.

Form I-821 TPS application fee goes from 500 dollars to 510 dollars.

Fees unchanged for the 2026 cycle

USCIS also confirmed that some fees will remain the same despite the inflation review. These include:

The initial 100-dollar Form I-589 Asylum Fee.

The 275-dollar renewal or extension fee for asylum-based EADs.

The 250-dollar Form I-360 Special Immigrant Juvenile Fee.

The agency added that DHS will publish another notice later with details on the forthcoming inflationary update for the immigration parole fee.

USCIS warned that any submission received with an incorrect fee amount after January 1 will be rejected, a development that could delay work authorizations, TPS renewals or asylum-related filings for thousands of applicants.

The agency urged immigrants, legal representatives and filing assistants to review the updated fee table ahead of the deadline to avoid disruptions in processing as the new fee structure takes effect.