The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal will reopen for passenger operations on Monday, January 19, 2026, following months of closure due to dense water hyacinth blocking navigation.

This was contained in a statement issued by LASWA on Friday.

The terminal had been shut since October 20, 2025, as the infestation made ferry operations unsafe.

What LASWA is saying

According to the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the terminal was temporarily closed on October 20, 2025, because water hyacinth had made navigation unsafe.

During the closure, ferry services were diverted to Ibeshe Terminal and Offin Jetty to maintain limited passenger operations.

LASWA said the terminal was cleared for full operations after the waterway was successfully cleared of hyacinth and safety assessments were completed.

“This is to inform all ferry operators and terminal users that the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal will reopen for passenger ferry operations with effect from Monday, 19 January 2026.

“The terminal was closed on Monday, 20 October 2025 due to navigational concerns caused by water hyacinth infestation, and services were temporarily diverted to Ibeshe Terminal and Offin Jetty,” the statement read in part.

LASWA noted that consultations were also held with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) before the resumption of services.

The statement directed all ferry operators to resume normal services in line with approved schedules while ensuring compliance with all safety and operational requirements.

What you should know

Nairametrics, in an earlier article, captured the effects of water hyacinth across Lagos inland waterways.

Commuters and operators have long struggled with dense mats that block channels and entangle boat propellers.

During the course of investigations in December 2024, Nairametrics took several boat rides during the water hyacinth season.

Smaller banana boats departing from Ikorodu Ferry Terminal had to force their way through thick mats of water hyacinth. Propellers often became entangled.

Operators said this could damage the engine. Replacing a single piston costs around N150,000, and related components often fail as well. Boats slowed repeatedly as the crew cleared the vegetation. Passengers felt the swaying and jolting as the vessels struggled through.

In severe cases, smaller vessels have reportedly even collapsed or capsized when they failed to navigate dense mats.

These challenges were among the reasons the terminal, one of the busiest carrying commuters from Ikorodu to other parts of Lagos, was shut down.

LASWA also confirmed that water hyacinth is being repurposed for practical uses. The authority partners with MitiMeth, which converts the plant into handcrafted home essentials.