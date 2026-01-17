Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) will pay a cash distribution of N4.68 per share, totaling about N5.59 billion, to its unitholders, subject to withholding tax.

The distribution was disclosed in a filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) dated 15 January 2026, administered by the fund manager, Chapel Hill Denham.

According to the filing, unitholders whose names appear in the fund’s register on or before 28 January 2026 will be eligible for the payment.

Payment will be made electronically to unitholders’ bank accounts on 5 February 2026, processed by Coronation Registrars, with e-dividend registration required.

What the data is saying

The distribution covers the period ended 31 December 2025 and represents an estimated N5.59 billion payout to investors.

In 2025, NIDF announced distributions of N5.50 in January, N5.43 in April, N5.20 in July, and N4.25 in October, with the amounts tied to the fund’s performance each quarter.

Compared with the previous payout of N4.25, the latest N4.68 distribution represents a 10% quarter-on-quarter improvement, with an annualised yield of 20.99%

This result follows a strong fourth quarter, in which the fund reported a pre-tax profit of N6.7 billion, up from N5.9 billion in the same period of 2024.

Earnings

The fourth-quarter earnings contributed to a pre-tax profit of N23.6 billion, up from N19.5 billion a year earlier.

Interest income remained the main driver, rising to N21.5 billion in 2025 from N17.6 billion in 2024, as the loan book expanded. In Q4 alone, interest income stood at N4.8 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets rose to N137.7 billion in 2025 from N120.7 billion in the prior year, while members’ funds increased by 14.93% to N130.7 billion.

The total number of units in issue also grew to 1.19 billion, up from 1.05 billion units in the previous year, reflecting continued investor interest in the fund.

What you should know

The fund’s loan portfolio is spread across nine sectors.

Its largest exposure is a 176-kilometre pipeline project, which accounts for 41% of total investments.

Marine infrastructure follows at 20%, while 458 off-grid solar sites and 1,125 telecom towers account for 11% and 10%, respectively.

Other investments include two gas processing plants (9%), solar home systems (3%), two independent power producer (IPP) sites (3%), a student accommodation project (2%), and three broadband internet sites (1%).

The fund outperformed the 10-year FGN bond by 415.19 basis points in 2025, keeping its appeal intact for income-focused investors.