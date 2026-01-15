The Yobe State Government says it has cleared outstanding gratuities owed to state and local government retirees.

According to the government, over N15.4 billion was spent to settle the backlog accumulated over the years.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Baba Wali, disclosed this on Wednesday in Damaturu during a press briefing to mark six years of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration.

According to Wali, the payment has eliminated all gratuity liabilities owed by both the state and local governments, bringing relief to retired public servants across Yobe.

Beyond gratuities, the SSG highlighted security interventions, noting that the state had procured 250 operational vehicles and 500 motorcycles for security agencies since 2019. He added that more than 300 patrol and specialised vehicles were rehabilitated, while over 2,000 vigilantes, hunters and hybrid force operatives were engaged to support security operations.

What they said

In the area of employment and capacity building, Wali said the state government had recruited 6,449 workers and organised about 35 training programmes for over 6,395 civil servants. He added that more than 26,000 teachers were trained or retrained, while over 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were recruited into primary and secondary schools.

On infrastructure, the SSG disclosed that about 500 kilometres of roads had either been completed or were ongoing across the state. Key projects include the Geidam Bukarti, Damagum Gubana, Nguru Bulanguwa and Fika Maluri roads.

He also said the N22 billion flyover and underpass project in Damaturu, being handled by Triacta Nigeria Limited, is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026.

Wali said the administration constructed six model schools, seven mega schools, nine girls’ secondary schools and eight co-educational secondary schools across the state. He added that the government continues to pay WAEC, NECO and NABTEB registration fees for all students.

In healthcare, Wali said Primary Healthcare Centres were constructed or rehabilitated in 140 out of 178 wards, alongside the procurement of 88 tricycle ambulances. He added that over 300,000 residents had enrolled in the state health insurance scheme, while drugs worth N2.3 billion were supplied to the Yobe Drugs and Medical Consumable Management Agency.

On transportation and power, the SSG said the state acquired 20 buses for the Yobe Transport Corporation and sold over 100 vehicles at subsidised rates. He added that 25 villages were electrified, power was extended to over 200 locations, and 24-hour electricity was provided to all general hospitals.

What you should know

Yobe State’s recent achievements in clearing gratuities and investing in infrastructure build on broader efforts to strengthen public services and resilience. In 2024, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a $50 million loan for the Yobe State Environmental and Climate Change Action Project (ECCAP), part of a $101.34 million initiative to tackle climate vulnerabilities, enhance food security, and improve livelihoods for over 3.5 million residents in northeast Nigeria. The AfDB funding was complemented by $30 million co-financing from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

In April 2025, the federal government commissioned the first phase of a 400-kilowatt solar power plant at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital in Damaturu. The installation, unveiled under the Renewed Hope Agenda, is expected to reduce power outages, cut operational costs, improve healthcare delivery, and promote environmental sustainability.