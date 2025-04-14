The Federal Government of Nigeria has commissioned the first phase of a 400-kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, as part of its broader push to decentralize energy access and promote renewable alternatives across the country’s health sector.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Mamuda Mamman, described the solar installation as a strategic milestone in the implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for energy sector reform, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The project is expected to drastically reduce power outages at the tertiary hospital, improve healthcare delivery, cut operational costs, and promote environmental sustainability.

It also serves as a model for future renewable energy deployments across health and educational institutions nationwide.

“This solar power plant reaffirms our commitment to delivering sustainable and inclusive energy solutions for socioeconomic growth,” said Adelabu.

“It ensures the hospital operates with reliable and clean energy for critical medical functions such as surgeries, vaccine preservation, and life-saving diagnostics.”

The facility is being delivered in phases, with the current 400kW phase expected to expand to 1 megawatt (MW) in the near future. The Power Minister emphasized that the initiative is part of a long-term strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, boost energy access in underserved communities, and improve national energy security.

Electricity Act 2023 provides the enabling framework – Adelabu

Adelabu highlighted that the project aligns with the Electricity Act 2023, which prioritises off-grid and decentralized energy solutions — particularly for critical infrastructure in remote or underserved areas. The legislation also introduces private sector incentives such as Feed-in Tariffs to accelerate renewable adoption.

He also pointed out that renewable energy solutions such as this would help Nigeria meet its climate action goals and international commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

“Today, we commission the 400kW Phase I of this project.

“We remain committed to scaling this to 1MW and replicating similar interventions across the country.

“Our goal is to power hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure with clean, reliable energy,” the minister added.

Governor lauds action

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, praised the federal government for prioritizing the region in its renewable energy rollout. He said the initiative would significantly reduce operational costs at the hospital, which has expanded from a 250-bed to a 750-bed facility in recent years.

Buni also spotlighted additional state-led reforms, including the Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YOCHMA) and the upgrading of nine primary health centres to full-fledged general hospitals across the state.

Medical Capacity Gains

Yobe’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Lawan Gana, said the solar installation will enhance service delivery at the Senator Mamman Ali Maternal and Child Health Complex, which houses high-end diagnostic tools such as MRI and 3D ultrasound machines.

“This facility is central to our maternal and child healthcare strategy, and the solar power project will ensure continuous operation of critical equipment,” he noted.

“This is a clear example of productive collaboration between the federal and state governments to transform public health infrastructure.”

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to replicating similar renewable energy projects across Nigeria, targeting hospitals, schools, and other essential public institutions. The Ministry of Power has indicated that additional solar projects will be rolled out in coming months, particularly in regions with low grid access.

This initiative is expected to generate direct and indirect jobs in the renewable energy value chain while also serving as a catalyst for private sector-led investments in Nigeria’s decentralized energy market.