Nigeria’s prison population rose by 11,764 inmates between 2017 and Q2 2025, deepening pressure on correctional facilities across the country.

This is according to new data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) titled Nigerian Correctional Service Statistics (2017–Q2 2025).

The data highlights a steady rise in inmate numbers, persistent overcrowding, and a criminal justice system still weighed down by a large population of awaiting-trial detainees.

The report shows that while government investment has expanded prison capacity over the years, the growth has not kept pace with the rising inmate population, leaving many facilities severely overstretched.

What the data is saying

According to the NBS, Nigeria’s total inmate population increased from 69,946 in 2017 to 81,710 by the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 11,764 inmates or 16.82% over the eight-year period.

During the same period, the official capacity of correctional centres rose from 53,752 to 65,035, reflecting a 20.99% increase. Despite this expansion, the country’s prisons remain overcrowded, as inmate numbers continue to outstrip available space in many facilities.

A major contributor to this trend is the persistent dominance of unsentenced inmates. The number of inmates awaiting trial or remand grew from 47,610 in 2017 to 53,790 by Q2 2025, a rise of 12.98%. This points to ongoing challenges such as slow judicial processes, court congestion, and limited access to legal representation.

State-level figures reveal significant disparities in prison congestion across the country. Lagos State recorded the highest inmate population in Q2 2025, with 9,209 inmates housed in facilities built to accommodate only 4,167 persons.

“Other states with high inmate populations were Ogun (4,939), Kano (4,667), and Enugu (3,536). Conversely, Kogi had the lowest inmate population (530), followed by Bayelsa (696), and Benue (777),” NBS stated.

The report also sheds light on the types of offences contributing to prison admissions. At the end of 2024, correctional facilities nationwide recorded a total of 176,536 inmate admissions.

Remand and awaiting-trial cases accounted for the largest share, with 94,614 admissions, reinforcing concerns that detention is frequently used as a default option rather than a last resort.

Condemned cases accounted for the fewest admissions at 2,883 inmates, indicating that death-row cases make up a relatively small proportion of the total prison population.

In terms of offence categories, stealing was the most common reason for incarceration, accounting for 55,722 admissions.

This was followed by “other offences” with 46,043 admissions and armed robbery with 10,090.

By contrast, offences often linked to high-profile enforcement efforts recorded very low numbers, with bribery and corruption accounting for just 27 admissions, cybercrime 48, and smuggling 118.

Why this matter

The data underscores deep structural weaknesses in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, particularly the heavy reliance on custodial detention for minor offences and the slow pace of criminal trials.

With more than half of inmates still awaiting trial, overcrowding is less a function of rising crime alone and more a reflection of systemic inefficiencies.

Overcrowded prisons strain government resources, worsen living conditions for inmates, and undermine the rehabilitative purpose of correctional centres.

What you should know

Nigeria has introduced non-custodial sentencing measures in recent years, including community service and probation, but implementation remains limited across many states.

Persistent prison congestion has been a recurring issue in past NBS and Nigerian Correctional Service reports, largely driven by awaiting-trial detainees.

Rights groups have repeatedly called for judicial reforms and prison decongestion initiatives to align Nigeria’s correctional system with international human rights standards.

In August 2025, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) disclosed that no fewer than 8,246 inmates in custodial centres nationwide were suffering from mental illness.